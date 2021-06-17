The deadline to accept a $1.8 million bid for a renovation and addition project at the Cumberland County Archives is looming.
To help meet that June 21 deadline date, the Cumberland County Finance Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Monday to consider the bids on the project pending approval by the Cumberland County Commission, scheduled to take up the issue during its meeting at 6 p.m. that night.
The project had a budget of $1.6 million, including architectural fees, but bids came in about $280,000 above those projections.
The building and grounds committee and budget committee have both met and discussed the project, with each recommending approval of additional funding.
The finance committee meets at 8 a.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse. The commission convenes at 6 p.m. at the courthouse. Both meetings are open to the public.
