The county’s Joint Economic Community Development board plans to complete a bridge at the Little Obed River Trail by the end of September next year, and in order to fund the project, the board will be applying for a state grant of up to $50,000.
The plan to complete this bridge is a part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a five-year plan for all the parks in Cumberland County that will be finalized in July this year at a public hearing. Ultimately, the plan is to add to the number of trails in the county, utilizing the Friends of the Trails’ Greenway Plan to add and connect several trails in the area.
The grant the board is applying for to move forward with the plan, ThreeStar, is a state program that assists communities in driving economic development, helping them develop goals to accomplish within a two-year timeline.
To be a ThreeStar-certified county, the county must apply with three priority goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound, also called “SMART goals”, by June 12. One of the goals must align with the Tennessee ThreeStar Identified Priority Area, with this year’s being workforce development. Up to $50,000 in grants will be available to assist the county in reaching the completion of one of the submitted goals, if the county’s application is accepted.
SMART goals must be developed with completion dates of no later than Sept. 30, 2024. Every 12 weeks after submission, the county must send status updates for each priority goal to the state.
The three goals the county decided to move forward with include:
• Expand the school district’s career framework to the elementary school level, add work-based learning internships and practices at the high schools and create a higher education information-sharing platform.
• Complete the county-wide Parks and Recreation Master Plan by adding to the county’s trail portfolio and researching rails to trails projects to connect downtown with city and county parks.
• Create a comprehensive childcare program to respond to community childcare needs for employment by cataloging current childcare assets and identifying needs and gaps by surveying existing employers, schools and community focus groups.
“We have three choices. We have to have three goals, and we have to all three of these, but only one of them is what you’ll choose for our $50,000 grant,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District Commissioner.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District Commissioner, said that if she had to pick, she would choose the third option. Stone explained that choosing one goal for the application will not exclude the other projects, and that she would choose the second option because it would be the easiest to complete within the two-year time limit.
“All of these are community goals; we’re not giving up any of these,” Stone said. “Each one of them, we still have to make progress for, and we are making progress with this one.”
The board unanimously voted to pass the three SMART goals, with the Little Obed River Trail bridge chosen for the $50,000 grant.
