Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch addressed the Cumberland County Commission Environmental Committee on Tuesday and said the county was losing money footing the bill for refuse tires.
Welch also said that current recycling vendor, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, increased its cost per ton from $69/ton to $145/ton.
Currently, the county receives $1 per tire at the recycling center, which doesn’t cover the disposal costs.
“We’ve been eating the cost,” Welch said. In two months, Welch said, the county paid $40,000 for tire disposal.
“We’re losing roughly $50 for each ton that we get rid of,” he continued.
According to Welch, tire vending businesses contributed 400-500 tires daily for disposal. Welch added that if the trailers weren’t “loaded full enough,” then Liberty charged an additional fee of $368 per load on top of the cost per ton.
Welch said the county did not renew the contract with Liberty Tire Recycling LLC and were working with them without one. He is also looking at other tire disposal vendors and wants to put the county’s tire disposal out for bid to see if the other recycling companies would give a better rate.
Welch said the public only brings in 100-200 tires per month.
“The public, they are not, by far, the bulk of our tires. They’re from the businesses. We need to pass the cost on and what it’s costing to get rid of it,” he said.
Welch put the cost into perspective and said the county sent out about two loads of tires per week, weighing 28 tons, and the county’s cost was a little over $4,000 for disposal, a loss of $1,500 for the county.
He also said some of those businesses contributing to the tire tonnage charged their customers $3.50 per tire for disposal, but the county only charged the businesses $1 per tire at the center.
“We don’t get $3.50. We only get $1 out of it,” he said.
Those businesses are making money on the service, Welch said.
Welch informed the committee that, according to state stipulations, the county could charge what it needs in order to break even, as long as it is not “making money for the service.”
“We just want to break even,” Welch said.
He discussed with the committee strategies to recover the cost by raising the per-tire fee for cost of disposal for the businesses whose tire tonnage is costing the county, adding that nothing would change for the public.
“We’re not changing anything with the public,” he said. “They’re still going to bring us $1; pay $1 for the tires. We can handle that. But, it’s these 1,500 tires coming from the businesses that we’re taking a beating on.”
To start saving money immediately, Welch told the committee he intends to bid out the cost to recycling companies to get the best price per ton, and then decide when to implement the increase fee per tire to give the businesses some time to adjust.
