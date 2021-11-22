Tax collections and revenue from the Cumberland County Ambulance Service are exceeding budget projections through October, Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the Cumberland County Commission.
“Property tax for the end of October was 15% of collections,” Brock said. “That’s about a percentage point ahead of last year at the same time.”
The county budgeted $24.1 million in property tax revenue for the year.
Sales tax, another large portion of the county’s annual budget, brought in just over $1 million in October against a budget of $954,374. The county is about $355,000 ahead of budget after three months of collections, with $3.35 million in sales tax so far. The county budgeted $12.6 million in sales tax revenue to support the local school system.
Hotel/motel tax collections suffered during the pandemic, but have made a strong showing through October, with $348,190 collected against a budget of $808,712. That’s up from $233,757 collected in the same time period the year before.
“Good signs of recovery there,” Brock said.
The ambulance service reported $393,351 in November, with $1.6 million in revenue year-to-date. That’s against a budget of $4 million and $294,592 ahead of projections.
The county has been paid $102,921 for boarding state prisoners at the county jail.
“They’re gotten caught up for that, but the inmate census is down in regard to state prisoners in our facility,” Brock said.
The county has also received its audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, with no findings identified by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
Cumberland County attorney Philip Burnett reported the county was scheduled to attend mediation in a federal lawsuit alleging employment discrimination at the county jail.
“We strongly disagree with the allegations, but we’re always willing to go in and mediate,” he said.
Another case alleging employment discrimination by the county was settled following mediation and the case dismissed in August. Details of the mediation were not part of the court record.
There is no new litigation against the county at this time, Burnett reported.
