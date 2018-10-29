Cumberland County Board of Education attorney Earl Patton will sit in on various interviews during a county investigation of alleged ethics violations made by two county commissioners who are employees of the school system.
During his legal report to the BOE last week, Patton said he made a meeting request with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, the two county commissioners and the two BOE members regarding the written statements BOE members Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, and Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
Patton said he made the meeting request and had heard from county attorney Philip Burnett, who said he will conduct an investigation in the near future regarding the allegations Netherton and Hamby made against Michael Speich, 6th District county commissioner; and Jerry Cooper, 7th District county commissioner.
Patton said he heard from attorney Randy York, who said he was representing the two commissioners.
Patton said, “Burnett informed me he was required by virtue of the ouster statute to investigate the allegations that have been made … There will be some interviews conducted and some testimony taken under oath, as I understand it, and I would request authorization from this board to attend any of the interviews Mr. Burnett conducts. That’s not necessarily within my normal duties with this board, and it falls just outside enough that I think specific authorization to attend those meetings makes sense.”
The complaints allege both Speich, a teacher at Stone Elementary, and Cooper, a special education assistant at Martin Elementary, threatened Cumberland County Board of Education members with retaliation if a personal day used to attend county commissioner training in Murfreesboro was not returned to them.
Both Speich and Cooper were elected to the county commission in August. County Technical Assistance Service offered an in-person orientation for new commissioners Aug. 23-24 in Murfreesboro. All commissioners are required to complete training, which includes an overview of the duties of county offices, open meetings and public records, ethics and conflicts of interest, and personnel issues. The County Officials Certificate Training Program is offered online, as well.
Speich and Cooper requested to take professional leave from their employment to attend the in-person training session, but their request was denied by Director of Schools Janet Graham because it is not considered professional development related to their positions in the school system.
Netherton’s statement says he was approached by Speich following the Sept. 5 meeting of the school board policy committee.
“He was upset about having to take a personal day to attend a seminar and indicated he felt like he should have been able to take a professional day,” Netherton wrote in the statement. “He made a statement that if he did not get his personal day back real soon that two upset commissioners would make it hard on us. I assume he meant the school board.”
Hamby’s statement says Cooper called her Sept. 26 and reportedly complained about having to take a day without pay to attend the session because Graham was against approving professional leave.
“He then stated, ‘If the board could not or would not help us out with this then there may come a time that you all need something from us — and we just might not be there to help,’” her statement said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative and chairman, moved to give Patton the authority to act, represent and protect the BOE and to perform any duties he believes legally necessary to protect the board during the course of the investigation until they reach a resolution.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, questioned whether such an elaborate motion is necessary and if it couldn’t be done with just a motion to allow Patton to attend the meetings.
Boston said it may require “something other than just the meetings, and I want to make sure that we’ve got, or given him full authority.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked, “Aren’t you just listening?”
Patton said that’s true, but it is the county’s investigation and he doesn’t know what might come up. He said if there was anything else needed he could come back to the board to get the authority.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative supported the motion.
Boston called for a roll-call vote and the motion was approved 7-2.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, and Karge voted no.
Patton told BOE during its special-called meeting Oct. 16, “There is certainly arguably a duty to report this to comptroller of the treasury. I think that there is also arguably a duty to report this to the ethics committee for Cumberland County.” Patton said. “That is the advice I have given officially to this board.
“This board has no authority to enact any kind of punishment. The only authority this board has is to give another entity authority to investigate.”
According to Tennessee law, official misconduct occurs when a public official “commits an offense who, with the intent to obtain a benefit, or to harm another, intentionally or knowingly:
•Commits an act relating to the servant’s office or employment that constitutes an unauthorized exercise of official power.
•Commits an act under color of office or employment that exceeds the servant’s power.
•Refrains from performing a duty that is imposed by law or that is clearly inherent in the nature of the office of employment.
•Violates a law relating to the servant’s office or employment.
•Receives any benefit not otherwise provided by law.”
The names of the parties involved were not released by the BOE until the Chronicle made a public records request.
Patton will report back to the BOE as the investigation progresses.
