Cumberland County Schools and School Resource Officers reported the following activity for the 2018-’19 school year:
Incident Reports: 94
Accident Reports: 6
Arrest/Citation Issues: 78
Violence Related: 57
Disorderly Conduct: 54
Theft Related: 7
Weapon Related: 9
Traffic Related: 1,392
Alcohol Related: 1
Consultation Sessions: 1,688
Students: 1,254
Parents: 332
Faculty: 102
Extracurricular Activities: 131
School-Related Meetings: 14
Training/Research: 36
Student Services: 21
Classroom Instructions: 63
There were also 10 disciplinary hearings related to possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.
School Safety Supervisor Bo Magnusson said, “They have a lot of interaction with students, with parents, with faculty.”
He said the consultations help build relationships within the school and can improve school climate and school safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.