Cumberland County is terminating the balance of bonds issued in 2001 and 2004 that use an interest rate swap agreement. The move will cost the county about $1.6 million.
Interest rate swaps were popular prior to the Great Recession. These loans allowed the county to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans for a period of time. Rates were often linked to a specified rate, like the London Interbank Offered Rate — LIBOR.
These agreements provided protection from soaring interest rates on variable rate loans.
But LIBOR is no longer in use. And regulations put in place following the Great Recession make it more difficult to keep loans that are considered interest rate swaps.
The bonds were issued to the Public Building Authority of Sevier County and the proceeds of the bonds given to the county for various building projects.
The commission approved ending the swap agreements during its March 20 meeting following the recommendation of the county’s debt service committee.
The commission also approved a budget amendment to increase debt service payments by $1,650,000. Most of that amount, $1 million, will come from funds budgeted for principal payments on loans.
The county budgeted this amount in anticipation of paying off some county debt. The balance will come from the debt service fund balance.
In other action, the commission approved the following items:
• sale of delinquent tax property owned by the county.
• $2,600 budget amendment for the Cumberland County Clerk’s office, transferring funds from an account reserved for technology to upgrade computer equipment in the office.
• budget amendment recognizing $11,102 in donations to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
• budget amendment moving $1,040,000 from the highway department fund balance to purchase equipment and supplies needed for road repair and maintenance.
• budget amendment moving $223.03 from the uniform line of the school’s cafeteria budget to cover a shortfall in longevity pay for employees.
• budget amendment recognizing a $8,208.20 increase in federal funding for the school’s cafeteria budget and allocating those funds to food and commodity delivery costs
• budget amendment recognizing a $95,158 state Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities grant to the school system, and allocating the funds to materials and supplies and equipment.
• budget amendment recognizing $205,995.53 in increased federal funds for the school’s cafeteria budget and allocating those funds to purchase food supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.