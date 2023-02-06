Cumberland County will pay a former corrections officer $160,000 in lost pay, interest and compensatory damages following a discrimination claim brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The DOJ filed a complaint against the county Jan. 18 alleging violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act stemming from the dismissal of a corrections officer in 2018.
The lawsuit alleged the department prevented employees taking legally prescribed medication from having those medications present in their system while at work.
A press release from the Department of Justice says this is the first ADA settlement resolving claims of employment discrimination related to opioid use disorder. It follows guidance from the DOJ in April 2022 on the ADA protections for people with opioid use disorder who are in treatment or recovery.
“Employees with opioid use disorder or other disabilities should not face termination for taking lawfully prescribed medications needed to treat their disabilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark of
the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.
“The Justice Department remains committed to ensuring equal employment opportunities for people with opioid use disorder and other disabilities.”
According to the complaint, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office failed to make a reasonable accommodation for a corrections officer who was taking prescribed medication for opioid use disorder.
The officer was initially hired in January 2015 as a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail and promoted to corporal in March 2016.
As a corporal, the individual supervised eight officers and provided inmate supervision and security.
The corrections officer was being treated for opioid use disorder and, according to the complaint, informed his supervisor about taking prescribed medication for treatment of the disorder.
The complaint states the sheriff’s office prohibits employees from “possessing … or having controlled substances … or any other mind altering or intoxicating substance present in their systems while at work on or duty,” and requires employees to notify their supervisor of any medication “which may effect [sic] their ability to work.”
While the employee had notified his superior of the treatment, his sergeant did not inform his superiors, the complaint states.
In June 2016, the corrections officer had to undergo a drug test which was negative for the 12-panel “drugs of abuse” screen but positive for the prescribed medication Bunavail, a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone used to treat opioid dependence.
After the drug test, the corrections officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave until he could be taken off the prescription medication and pass a departmental drug test.
The corrections officer provided a copy of his prescription and a letter from a medical provider stating he had been in the opiate recovery program since November 2014 and was compliant with the program.
The corrections officer went on unpaid leave, completed an outpatient drug treatment program and discontinued his prescription treatment.
A following drug test was negative.
But the officer found it difficult to function without the medically assisted treatment and, in early 2018, his physician advised he go back on the prescription.
The officer informed his sergeant and took paid leave while completing a trial period with Suboxone.
When he returned to work Jan. 24, 2018, he was required to undergo another drug test, which was positive for Suboxone.
“A few days later, the captain told complainant that he was displeased that complainant had started taking Suboxone and that, as a result, he would need either to resign or be terminated for drug use.
He also stated that if complainant did not resign and was terminated, Defendant would tell future employers that he was terminated for a positive drug screen,” the complaint states.
The corrections officer submitted a resignation letter Feb. 1, 2018, adding “he felt he had no choice but to resign.”
The complaint notes drug test results and other medical documents were maintained in the corrections officer’s personnel file.
The former employee filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May 2018. That investigation found reasonable cause to believe the county had discriminated against the former employee.
The county and DOJ entered a consent decree Jan. 19.
The county agreed to pay $160,000 to the employee at the center of the complaint. This amount includes $124,513 in back pay, $11,936 in accumulated interest, and $23,551 in compensatory damages.
In addition, the county is to update its policies and procedures to ensure it does not discriminate against people with disabilities in its employment practices, including providing reasonable accommodation for disabilities. This process will include a review of the current personnel policies by the DOJ, implementation of personnel training, and six-month reports on the county’s compliance.
