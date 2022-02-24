The Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved asking the state to form a regional water authority in the county to allow utility districts to work together on long-term water needs for the area.
“We need to think long-term about our water situation,” said Steve Stone, a resident of the 4th District, told commissioners during the public comments portion of their Tuesday evening meeting. “There is nothing to replace water. It’s essential to life.”
As the rain poured outside, Stone noted the Plateau has a “mixed blessing.”
“We’re not downstream from anybody,” he said. “We’re not having to drink somebody’s polluted water. But the other side of the coin is we need nights like tonight to recharge our reservoirs.”
Over the past 10 years, Cumberland County added more than 5,000 new residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, a growth of about 9%.
Those new residents — and businesses and industries eyeing the area — need water, 1st District Commissioner Sue York noted.
“I go home sometimes and think about all the people moving in here and all the business we’re getting. We do need to work together to have a water supply that’s going to be available for our grandkids down the road,” York said.
The act will now go to the Tennessee General Assembly for consideration. If approved by the legislature, it will return to the county commission — likely in May — for a final vote.
The proposed legislation would create the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority — a regional utility board that would allow the county’s four water utility districts to combine resources and pursue a plan for a water source to serve the region’s needs for years to come.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster explained the water authority does not require utilities to join, but offers them an avenue to work together how they determine is best.
“Until this is enacted, they can’t even start a negotiation to see what they want to do or what it would look like,” Foster told the county’s environmental committee earlier in the month.
Once approved by the state and the county, it will be up to individual districts to join the water authority.
Everett Bolin, manager of the Crab Orchard Utility District, said the regional water authority would be charged with securing a major water source to meet the future needs of the region.
And, with the state dedicating $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds for water infrastructure projects, there’s an opportunity to secure funding, Bolin said. He’s been talking with state Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton on possible grant opportunities.
COUD’s board approved a resolution in support of the regional water authority at its February meeting.
The water authority would be governed by a seven-member board of commissioners appointed by the county mayor and Crossville mayor. One representative each would come from the areas served by Crab Orchard, South Cumberland and West Cumberland utility districts and Catoosa Water Department, appointed by the county mayor. Three representatives would come from within the city limits of Crossville, appointed by the city mayor.
The city of Crossville has the greatest assets in water and sewer service, Foster said. The Catoosa Water Department is also part of the city’s water service system, and the city operates two water reservoirs and two water treatment plants and supplies water to SCUD and WCUD.
The board would have the ability to operate one or more water and wastewater systems in the county. If the city and utility districts chose to turn over their water and sewer treatment facilities to the authority, the authority would then have the exclusive right to provide service to those areas, setting rates and fees that ensure the water and wastewater systems remain self-supporting.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the resolution supporting the act, supported by York.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said he was in favor of the county having a long-term plan for water supply.
But Lowe had wanted board members to be elected by the community. Foster and Bolin pointed out during the environmental committee meeting that studies by the state found low participation in utility district elections. They worried that an elected board could cause the act to fail in the legislature.
Tuesday, Lowe offered a compromise.
“If we can’t elect the board, can we set it up where the mayor selects someone and the commission approves his appointment?” Lowe asked.
Foster said that would be a good solution.
“I believe that improves this,” he said.
Appointments would be nominated by the county mayor or the Crossville mayor and then approved by the county commission or Crossville City Council.
Lowe’s suggestion was accepted as a “friendly amendment” to the resolution and unanimously approved by the commission.
