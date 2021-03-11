The Cumberland County Commission accepted bids on three properties with delinquent tax balances.
The sale allows those properties to be returned to the tax rolls and the county to recoup some of the unpaid taxes.
Lonnie Cravens submitted bids on two properties. The first, at 442 Beechwood Dr., had a balance of $1,335 in unpaid taxes. Cravens submitted a bid of $900 for the property, $45 for advertising and $182.50 for attorney fees.
Cravens submitted a $300 bid for the second property, at 150 Natchez Circle, and paid $45 for the advertising fee and $155.60 in attorney fees. The property had an unpaid balance of $469.
Both properties are in Fairfield Glade.
Michael Matthews submitted a $100 bid on a lot on Cherry Circle, in the Hideaway Hills subdivision of Crossville. His bid included the $45 advertising fee and $171.70 for attorney costs. The property had a balance of $1,119.
The delinquent tax committee approved each of the bids when it met Feb. 16. Because the bids did not satisfy the entire amount owed in back property taxes, the full commission had to act on the sale during its meeting later that evening.
The commission unanimously approved each sale.
Individuals can submit a bid on properties with unpaid back taxes.
When property taxes go unpaid for two years, the amounts are turned over to the Clerk and Master’s office. If those taxes remain unpaid for a specified number of years, the property can be sold at an auction. Properties that do not sell at the auction are listed for sale to the public.
When a bid is made on the property, it is then advertised for sale and others have 10 days to submit a counter-bid. If there are multiple interested parties, the delinquent tax committee will hold an auction among the individuals who submitted bids during the 10-day advertisement period.
Buyers pay their bid amount, all attorney fees and advertising costs.
A list of delinquent tax properties is available from the Cumberland County mayor’s office and at cumberlandcountytn.gov. Properties are listed under the “How do I” tab. Currently, there are more than 1,000 properties listed.
For more information about available delinquent tax properties, call the Cumberland County mayor’s office at 484-6165.
