Members of the Lake Tansi Exchange Club installed blue pinwheels on Dunbar Rd. in Lake Tansi and at First National Bank in Crossville this week as part of Child Abuse Awareness month in April. Member Les Elam preps a spot for a pinwheel while Joni Witherite stands ready with a supply of the whimsical toys that represent a world where children grow up healthy, happy and loved. The club, which is active in community child abuse prevention efforts, has been displaying pinwheels in April for the past four years.