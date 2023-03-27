Ten Cumberland County residents have died from drug overdoses since the first of the year.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox says the primary drug responsible is fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is often found in illicit drugs.
“That’s what we’re getting all the time,” Cox told the Cumberland County Emergency Services Committee in February.
There were seven deaths in January and three in February at the time of the meeting.
Cumberland County reported 39 overdose deaths in 2022. Nationally, there were more than 109,000 overdose deaths last year.
“That’s more than killed in the Vietnam and Korean War combined,” Cox said. “It’s a huge problem. We know where it’s coming from. It’s just a matter of getting it shut down.”
Cox explained a kilogram is 2.2 pounds. In 2020, across the 95 counties in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking
Areas region, 37.96 kilograms of fentanyl were recovered. That amount had increased to 413 kilograms in 2022, Cox said.
Fentanyl poses challenges for law enforcement because it is lethal in much smaller doses, Cox said.
“If you were looking for marijuana back in the day, it was easy to find,” Cox said. “But when you’re talking about a dosage unit of heroin with fentanyl in it — it’s wadded up inside a piece of tissue paper inside of a fast-food bag wadded up in a car.
“We’ve made a lot of arrests, but it’s something we keep chopping away at.”
But the supply keeps coming. It’s cheap to manufacture fentanyl but it offers drug cartels high profits.
Cox has visited officials at the southern U.S. border twice. There, border patrol has found drones are being used to fly small packages of fentanyl over the border to bypass checkpoints.
The Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 50 million fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022.
Cox does not have deputies carry the opioid reversal drug naloxone, which can stop an overdose.
“That’s a decision I made,” Cox said, referring to needs for Epipens and other drugs, as well.
“But I would tell anybody if they have someone in their family or that they’re close to who is a drug addict, you need to have Narcan.”
“But I’ve never had a deputy yet say if they had had Narcan they would have saved someone,” he added.
The Cumberland County Jail has naloxone available should it be needed.
Naloxone is available by prescription through the Cumberland County Anti Drug Coalition.
State and local governments continue to pursue payments from opioid manufacturers of drugs like OxyContin, which fueled the opioid epidemic in the country. Multi-billion dollar settlements have been made in recent years against drug makers, distributors and others with allegations that include misleading consumers about the addictive nature of the drugs and did not monitor shipments to prevent the diversion of legal prescription drugs to illicit use.
Last fall, the state announced it could receive $70 million from a settlement with CVS, Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies as part of a $3 billion national settlement.
The funds would join earlier payments that are starting to be distributed.
Cumberland County is set to receive $294,694 as part of the earlier settlements.
During its March 20 meeting, the Cumberland County Commission approved an agreement with the state of Tennessee to participate in an opioid abatement pool.
The agreement details how funds will be distributed to counties and other local governments.
The resolution was unanimously approved after being added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the county had received the resolution late the week before the meeting, but that approval was time sensitive.
