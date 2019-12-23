County commissioners would like more revenue generated for the county’s ambulance transport service.
Monday night, the Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved a resolution to to encourage Tennessee legislators to support TennCare funding of ambulance transports at the same rate as Medicare.
The “Encourages the support of House Resolution 1175/Senate Bill 1469, which directs TennCare to reimburse ground ambulance providers at a rate not less than the current Medicare fee schedule and adding funding to the 2020-’21 budget.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the resolution originated from Cumberland County’s EMS Director Chris Miller in an attempt to secure more funding for TennCare ambulance transports.
If approved by the state, it would result in a substantial funding increase for county EMS.
The county commission also approved a resolution requesting legislation from the Tennessee General Assembly for counties bordered by three or more distressed counties to qualify for a sales tax increment financing program.
The program allows counties and cities to use state sales tax collections to fund bonds for infrastructure necessary to develop retail property.
State law restricts the program to rural, economically distressed counties. The state identifies these counties through a variety of economic measures that include unemployment and job growth rates, personal income per and property tax base per capita, the percentage of residents with a high school diploma and the percentages of residents living below the poverty level.
The resolution requests state Rep. Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey to introduce the legislation.
The Crossville City Council approved a similar request of Sexton and Bailey last month.
The resolution further states several industrial developers are interested in building new retail developments in Cumberland County in order to create much-needed jobs for Cumberland and the three surrounding distressed counties.
It was unanimously approved after a motion from Nancy Hyder, 2nd District. Hyder’s motion was supported by David Gibson, 4th District.
Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; John Patterson and Carl MacLeod, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.
