Cumberland County is looking for someone to fill the General Sessions judge position following the death of Judge Larry Warner March 11.
Monday, the Cumberland County Commission voted to post the vacancy and set an April 1 special-called meeting to fill the post through Aug. 31.
“I personally think the commission should choose a candidate for this temporary vacancy that is not a candidate for election as the General Sessions judge,” Foster told the commission. “That being said, all interested and qualified attorneys licensed to practice law in the state of Tennessee and residing in Cumberland County are eligible to apply.”
Warner, who served as General Sessions judge from 2006, was not seeking a third term. Currently, several candidates are on the ballot for the post. Candidates Nathan Clouse, Ivy Gardner Mayberry and Amanda Worley are seeking the Republican nomination for the office in the May 3 county primary election. Independent candidate Holly Lee will be on the Aug. 4 county general election ballot.
“Tennessee Code Annotated does have specific requirements for filling a vacancy,” Foster said. “You have to have formal notice of the vacancy from the county clerk. The notice also has to be given in the paper. We will take care of that tomorrow.”
Foster suggested the commission set a deadline of noon March 30 for interested individuals to submit their names to the county mayor’s office. While not required, he recommended candidates submit a cover letter.
Candidates could also come forward during the special-called meeting, though they must meet the legal and residency requirements.
Foster polled the commission for availability for a special-called meeting April 1 and April 4. Two commissioners said they were unavailable April 1 and three said they were unavailable April 4.
April 1 is the date of Friday at the Crossroads, and Main St. and some side streets will be closed beginning around 3:45 p.m.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, recommended meeting at 3 p.m. before Friday at the Crossroads.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, moved to post the vacancy with a deadline of March 30 at noon for names to be submitted to the county mayor’s office, and a meeting set April 1 at 3 p.m. Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, supported the motion.
The motion passed 17-1. Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, voted no, stating she was unable to be at the April 1 meeting.
Potential candidates will be given time to speak to the commissioner prior to a vote. Commissioners can also nominate individuals who are not present so long as the person has provided written proof they are willing to serve in the position.
The commission will appoint someone from the names submitted. The individual will serve until the next general sessions judge is sworn in following the Aug. 4 election.
Former General Sessions Judge Steven A. Douglas said after the meeting he was considering putting his name forward for the interim post. Douglas served as judge prior to Warner taking the bench in 2006.
In other action, the commission approved the following appointments:
•Conrad Welch, Beth Sherrill and David Hassler to serve on the Cumberland County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board, with terms to expire March 2028. These are reappointments
•Jennifer Phillips-Cross to serve a two-year term as a judicial commissioner and Greg Watson, John Kirby and Patricia Barnes to serve one-year terms
Foster also noted Red Turner had been reappointed to the Crab Orchard Utility District. That appointment did not require commission action.
