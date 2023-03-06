Cumberland County Schools was declared a StormReady school district by the National Weather Service at the school board’s Feb. 23 meeting—the eighth district in Tennessee to complete the program. The school district will have this recognition for the next five years.
The National Weather Service’s StormReady program was created to arm communities with communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during and after a weather event.
According to the National Weather Service’s website, Americans live in the most severe weather-prone country on Earth, and 98% of all presidentially declared disasters are weather related, leading to around 500 deaths per year and nearly $15 billion in damage.
The county’s emergency management agency director, Travis Cole, spoke of the work he has done with the school district’s emergency management director, Bo Magnusson, in order to achieve this recognition.
“Bo and I work really close together, we’re constantly in communication about what we can do to make the schools safer. We’re constantly evaluating and assessing security measures,” Cole said.
Last summer, Cole and Magnusson started their project with the StormReady program, but this summertime project turned into a nine month process, with countless hours and many trips to all the schools.
They visited every school and ensured theyl had the best options for sheltering in inclement weather. Each school in the county now has a weather radio and has been trained in how to receive weather warnings. Students and faculty have trained for tornado drills, and even the bus drivers were given safety presentations from the National Weather Service.
“Not only do you have all of our children for all day every day, but also, you guys have key resources that we might need in an emergency. So, I feel like the relationship between us as emergency services and you guys is absolutely priceless,” Cole said.
To be officially StormReady, a community must:
• Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
• Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.
• Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
• Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars.
• Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Nashville, also spoke at the meeting to congratulate the school district for this achievement.
“This is a really big deal, because it did take quite a bit of work and coordination by Bo and by Travis to go to all the schools,” Whitehead said.
“This is only the eighth district in the entire state, so you all have gone above and beyond a lot of other places,” Whitehead said. “I’m really happy, on behalf of the National Weather Service office in Nashville, to present you all with this recognition.”
