Cumberland County remains $137,668 above budgeted predictions on local option sales tax collections.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock sent the financial report to county commissioners rather than give the report during Monday night’s county commission meeting.
“It’s essentially the same report given earlier this month at the budget committee meeting. In the interest of time I will email the report to all county commissioners,” Brock said.
Hotel/motel tax collections are approximately 59.3% of the $817,283 budget as revised down due to last year’s lower collections. This year $484,533 has been received, which is under budget. Property tax collections are at 93.8% of the budgeted amount. Prisoner boarding collections from the state are at 49.6% of budget at $368,277 for seven months of revenue.
EMS collections for the month are listed at $459,083. Collections for the year are at $3,320,592 which is $653,928 above budgeted projections.
The county commission approved the following budget amendments:
•$1,207,166 for the Cumberland County Railroad Authority’s grant for $1,207,166 that will be used by LHoist for improvements to the rail line. The funds flow through the county budget.
•$25,000 for the Cumberland County Election Commission for a grant to provide upgrades to computer technology in the office to enhance security.
•$100 for the Solid Waste/Sanitation Fund. The Solid Waste Department received $100 from First National Bank of Tennessee to promote recycling in Cumberland County.
•$900 for Art Circle Public Library to accept donations from private citizens and civic organizations.
All of the amendments were unanimously approved.
The county commission also approved the appointment of Adam Sebia to full-time county building maintenance supervisor based on County Mayor Allen Foster’s recommendation.
The county also unanimously approved a few minor changes to the county’s personnel policy regarding overtime earnings, Family Medical Leave Act and required alcohol and drug tests. The changes were to be uniform with federal and state standards.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.