Cumberland County Highway Department employees working on a culvert replacement on a street just outside the city limits found a bag with methamphetamine and a pipe dropped on the side of the road.
The work crew notified the sheriff’s office and Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey retrieved the 2.4 grams of meth and the pipe and placed the items in the evidence compartment to be destroyed.
The road crew May 7 was working on replacing a culvert in the 300 block of Prentice St. when one of the workers found the bag and looked inside.
It is not possible to trace back ownership of the drug and paraphernalia and highly unlikely investigators would receive a tip that could be used in prosecution.
