Cumberland County continues to see revenue collections through the first half of the fiscal year.
“We’ve got good news from the ambulance service,” Nathan Brock, county finance director, told the Cumberland County Commission during its Jan. 19 meeting.
Cumberland County Emergency Medical Service has collected $2.4 million against an annual budget of $4 million with six months of collections — about $421,000 ahead of budget estimates.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, worried EMS personnel might be stretched as the cases of COVID-19 rises and people have other health emergencies.
“Since the first of December, I do not leave the house when there’s not one, two, three ambulances at the emergency room,” Hyder said.
She was concerned about the staff and the budget for overtime.
“I know they’re overworked,” she said.
The department had been approved to add personnel this year, with two new positions approved in the budget. But Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the department had not yet been able to hire anyone to fill those positions.
“I have talked with Chris [Miller, EMS director] about this, and he is short on paramedics, and it is being made up with overtime” Foster said. “I told him now is not the time to take a truck off the road.”
Hyder said, “We need to give them everything we can give them to take care of the people.”
Sales tax collections were at $4.8 million so far this year, $425,385 ahead of budget projections. The county budgeted $10.5 million in sales tax revenue for the year.
December collections were $983,974. Those figures represent sales in October.
Brock said preliminary figures for January 2021 were $977,135 from November sales. That amount is unofficial at this time.
The commission had amended its sales tax revenue projections in October after the Tennessee Department of Education determined the county had not budgeted enough to meet its maintenance of effort requirement to receive state funds. The county moved an additional $283,000 from receipts that exceeded projections to the school budget to meet state guidelines.
About 54% of property tax had been collected by the end of December, as well.
“We had some concerns in regard to property tax, but we ended December ahead of the prior years,” Brock said.
The county had collected only 51% by this point last year, and 50.5% the year before.
The county’s hotel/motel tax continues to lag amid the ongoing health crisis. The commission had reduced its projections for hotel/motel tax revenue for the budget from $817,283 last year to $668,116 for the current fiscal year.
“We’re down in total dollars about $100,000 compared to the prior year,” Brock said.
To date, the county has collected $289,617, about 43% of the budget total, compared to $391,209 at the same time last year.
The commission approved several items of business during its meeting, including the county road list. The road list is mostly unchanged from last year, with the exception of an extension of the length of Cold Spring Rd. to allow access to Cold Springs Cemetery.
The road list includes 1,752 roads with 1,022 miles.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the road list, supported by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
•Appointments to the Adult-Oriented Establishment Board, with Kevin Poore, Sandy Brewer and Wanda Reid appointed to terms expiring Jan. 1, 2025, and David Gibson and Grant Thurman serving through April 1, 2021.
•Appointing Travis Cole to the county ethics committee, replacing Rick Williams, who is no longer a county employee, with a term expiring Sept. 30, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.