The Cumberland County Commission voted to end its involvement with the Cumberland Regional Habitat Conservation Plan in a 16-1 vote during Monday’s monthly meeting.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, was the sole no vote.
Cumberland County and the city of Crossville are the only two entities in the state that were considering participation in the program.
The plan has been under development since 2007.
Last month the county’s environmental committee moved to “do away” with the plan and recommended the action to the county commission. The commission had approved a resolution in 2007 concerning the development of a Habitat Conservation Plan for the Obed and Caney Fork watersheds. Monday night’s action rescinded that resolution.
“I’ve been against this plan since 2013 and will fight it with all I have. I see the federal government encroaching on our land and liberty more and more but this is one of the biggest abuses of the endangered species act I’ve seen. I urge you to get us out from underneath this,” Randall Kidwell of Crossville said during the public comment period.
The program is under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is intended to protect wildlife.
The Cumberland Regional Habitat Conservation Plan no longer concerns the Obed and Caney Fork Watersheds and the environmental committee does not support the current plan as presented, according to the resolution.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.