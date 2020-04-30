Cumberland County recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.
The patient was in their 70s. No further information is available due to privacy concerns for personal health information.
The county also saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 70 reported on Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 38 patients have recovered, with 41 active cases.
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey explained Wednesday that reports for deaths can sometimes take several weeks to confirm.
“That is the last piece of information we get on deaths,” she said. “Family and facility reports will come out much sooner.”
Tennessee confirms deaths by cross-referencing reports from hospitals with death certificate data, which can take several weeks.
Tennessee recorded 195 deaths on Wednesday, up seven from the day before.
Piercey said Tennessee also tracks probable COVID-19 cases, but it only reports cases of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
“We track all of our data, just like the CDC has,” Piercey said. “That’s a mixed bag. Some of those pan out to be actual cases and some don’t.”
With widespread testing available, Piercey prefers to rely on confirmed cases. Probable case data offered more value before those tests were available, she said.
Tennessee reports 10,366 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 314 patients from Tuesday. There are also 5,140 recovered individuals in the state, up 219 people from the day before.
There were 1,103 people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the health crisis began, an increase of 132 from the day before.
Piercey said the hospitalization rate had increase 13% over Tuesday’s report.
“I want to reassure you that this is not reflective of 132 people suddenly being hospitalized over the last day or two,” she said. “Rather, it is the result of an enhanced effort to ensure the accuracy of the data that we report.”
She said the state has developed checks and balances over the past eight weeks of the pandemic.
The data auditing process has recently begun cross-referencing data with the Tennessee Hospital Association’s data on admissions and discharges.
“We’ve caught some hospitalizations that were previously unreported,” she explained.
Piercey said it is important that people provide accurate contact information and respond when health department contact tracers reach out to them.
“The vast majority of patients reflected in today’s increase are already well and recovered,” she said.
Tennessee has tested more than 168,000 people, most in the past month. The state was able to hit the benchmark of testing 2% of the population set by the White House, Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday.
The state continues to offer free testing to any Tennessean who thinks they need a test, he said.
The Cumberland County Health Department offers drive-thru testing Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekend sites staged around the state offer testing on alternate hours. Nearby sites offering testing this weekend include the Warren County Farmers Market, 100 Market St. in McMinnville, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Fentress County Public Library, 306 S. Main St. in Jamestown Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The state will also begin widespread testing of the nearly 70,000 residents of long-term care facilities across the state. Clusters of cases in these facilities are reported weekly. No clusters of COVID-19 cases have been reported in any Cumberland County facilities at this time. That data is updated weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.