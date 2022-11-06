A wider range of internet service across Cumberland County has become reality as Ben Lomand Connect awarded the county with a broadband expansion grant Oct. 21. In September, it was announced that Cumberland County would be receiving three broadband expansion grants totaling more than $26.5 million.
“It changes people’s lives,” said County Mayor Allen Foster. “It’s not quite as drastic as when you lose your electricity and it comes back on a couple days later, but it’s not a far-off analogy. When helping these people get broadband turned on—it changes what they’re capable of doing.”
Gregg Smartt, the general manager and CEO of Ben Lomand Connect, commended the county for the long hours put in to complete this project.
“That just goes to show you how involved your residents and business leaders are in wanting and needing this broadband,” Smartt said.
Ben Lomand’s grant was the largest awarded in Cumberland County, at exactly $22,490,360. This project has more than 6,900 new address points slated for service across the county, filling in portions of the county between areas where the company has received grants in the past.
This project serving parts of Cumberland County was among 75 projects expanding broadband internet access. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded $446 million to provide increased broadband internet access across 58 counties in Tennessee, after the 2020 Broadband Deployment Report published by the FCC stated that one in six rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband.
“In the next three years, their lives are going to change,” said Taylre Beaty, the broadband program director of the TNECD “That makes a difference for not only their educational and healthcare goals, but also just their quality of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.