Rainfall totals across Cumberland County this weekend were equal to what we would normally get in a month. The highest official total was 4 and 1/2 inches in Pleasant Hill and Fairfield Glade.
There were some rain gauges from Clarkrange to Sunbright that recorded 6 to 8 inches of rainfall in the two-day span and it is likely that similar amounts fell over the extreme northern and northeastern parts of Cumberland County including the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area.
There are two things in the forecast this week that Cumberland County does not need: another rain system around the middle of the week that could bring another one to two inches followed by a cold front.
Thursday night temperatures could dip into the upper 20s with frost and freeze, so sensitive plants and flowers will need to be protected best they can. This could be the last freeze of the season. No more real cold weather is seen in the indicators for the following two weeks.
Cumberland County temperatures have remained below the level needed to produce severe weather as evidenced in the last two severe weather systems with tornado threats.
As April goes along, and temperatures start consistently landing in the 70s, it is likely the tornado threat will be ramping up.
The worst of our tornado season in Tennessee is likely just getting started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.