Following a unanimous vote Monday evening, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster will again chair the Cumberland County Commission.
“Thank you,” Foster said. “I do appreciate that.”
Foster was nominated by 9th District Commissioner John Patterson, and supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, then moved that nominations cease.
The county elects its officers each September.
As county mayor, Foster may vote only in the event of a tie vote.
The commission elected Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, as chairman pro-tem for the next year. Lowe was nominated by Sue York, 1st District commissioner, and supported by Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner.
Hyder was returned to her post as parliamentarian following her nomination by Seiber, supported by York.
Philip Burnett was also reappointed to serve as the county attorney with a motion from Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, and supported by Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner. The appointment was unanimously approved.
York said, “Mr. Burnett has done a great job for us.”
The commission also established its committees for the next two years. Committee assignments are:
Building and Grounds — Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner; Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner; Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner; Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner; Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner; Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner; Norris; and Hyder
Environmental Committee — Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner; David Gibson, 4th District commissioner; Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner; York; Hyder; Jack Davis; Wilson; Blalock; and Patterson
School and County Education Committee — Norris, Hyder, Stone, Seiber, Jack Davis, Wilson, Cooper, Blalock and Patterson
Emergency Services — Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner; York; Stone; Seiber; Lowe; Wilson; Cooper; Blalock; and Patterson
Rules Committee — York; Kyle Davis; Threet; Gibson; Jack Davis; Sherrill; Baldwin; Blalock; and Patterson
Agricultural Extension Committee — Gibson, Lowe and Blalock
Beer Board — York, Seiber, Lowe, Sherrill and Patterson
Cumberland County Joint Economic Development Board — Norris, Stone and Baldwin
Debt Management Committee — Norris, Kyle Davis, Threet, Gibson, Lowe and Sherrill
Audit Committee — Stone, Wilson, Mall, Amanda Houston and Vicki Baucum
Budget Committee — Norris, Kyle Davis, Threet, Gibson, Lowe, Sherrill, Baldwin, Holbrook and Mall
Cumberland County Planning Commission — Kyle Davis, Gibson, Lowe, Holbrook, Martha Kemmer Hale, Trey Kerely, Stanley Hall, Linda Clark and Russell Smith, chairman
Delinquent Tax Committee — Foster, Hyder, Threet, Jack Davis and Holbrook
Ethics Committee — Holbrook, Valorie Cox, George Harrison, Teresa Boston and Rick Williams
Investment Committee — Foster, Cumberland County Trustee Kim Wyatt, York, Kyle Davis, Cooper and Mall
Financial Management/Purchasing Committee — Foster, Hyder, Seiber, Jack Davis, Patterson, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, County Highway Superintendent Scott Blaylock
Committees will begin meeting this month to organize and elect chairpersons. Meeting announcements are published in the Crossville Chronicle.
Commissioners Cooper and Mall were not present for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.