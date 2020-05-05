The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission met by teleconference last week and approved the following subdivision plats during its April meeting:
Dykes division
Francis Dykes submitted a final subdivision plat creating two lots from property larger than 5 acres on Proffitt Rd.
Griffin division
Jeffrey Griffin submitted a final subdivision plat subdividing 3.80 acres into two lots on Daysville Rd. and Price Loop Rd.
Delk division
Ronnie Delk submitted a final subdivision plat subdividing 4.22 acres into three lots on McCampbell Rd.
Tommy Lee, staff planner with Upper Cumberland Development District, approved the following and reported to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission:
Evans division
Karen Evans submitted a final subdivision plat subdividing 5.12 acres into two lots for property on Brown Rd.
Long combination
Jeff Long submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two lots on Rutgers Circle.
Wyatt combination
Ronnie Wyatt submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from three lots on Cherokee Trail.
Reny combination
Geoffrey Reny submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two lots on Markham Lane.
Claus combination
Gary Claus submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two lots on Briarhill Terrace.
Life combination
Roy Life submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two lots on Briarhill Terrace.
Houston adjustment
Gwendolyn Houston submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two parcels for property on Clint Lowe Rd.
Committee members Martha Hale; Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner; Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner; and Stanley Hall did not participate in the meeting.
