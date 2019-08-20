The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission reviewed and approved the following plats, lot line adjustments and lot combinations during its August monthly meeting:
Findley Division
Anthony Findley submitted a final subdivision plat to subdivide 9.8 acres into four lots for property on Tabor Loop. The lots will vary from 1.5 acres to approximately 4 acres The lots are vacant with the exception of one that has an existing residential structure and an existing accessory structure. The lots will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
Smith Division
Sean Smith submitted a final subdivision plat to subdivide 9.297 acres into three lots for property on Pomona Rd. The lots vary in size from 2.52 acres to 3.814 acres. The lots are currently vacant and will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
Kilgore Division
Larry Kilgore submitted a final subdivision plat to subdivide 4.79 acres into two lots for property on Howard Springs Rd. One lot is 2.49 acres, has an existing residential structure and an existing accessory structure. The second lot is 2.73 acres and has an existing residential structure. It requires a 20-foot road frontage variance. The lots will be served by an existing 6-inch water line.
Fairfield Glade Homes Adjustment
Fairfield Glade Homes submitted a final lot line adjustment plat to adjust the common boundary line of four parcels of land on Chestnut Ridge Ct. After the adjustment, lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 will range in size from .54 acres to .71 acres. All are vacant. The lots will be served by an existing 6-inch water line, an existing 3-inch sewer line, and an existing fire hydrant.
Hinds Adjustment
Brenda Hinds submitted a final lot line adjustment plat to adjust the common boundary line of three existing parcels on Hwy. 127 N. and Bear Creek Rd. Lot 1 is 1 acre and has an existing residential structure. Lot 2 will be 4.41 acres, have an existing residential structure and five existing accessory structures. Lot 3 will be 57 acres, an existing structure and two existing accessory structures. The new lots will be served by an existing 6-inch water line.
The following were approved by Upper Cumberland Development District Staff Planner Tommy Lee and reviewed by the planning committee:
Frampton Combination
Jeffrey Frampton submitted a final combination plat to create one new lot from two existing lots on Kings Down Dr.. The lot will be .56 acres and is vacant. The lot will be served by an existing 6-inch water line, and an existing 6-inch sewer line.
Bradshaw Adjustment
John Bradshaw submitted a final lot line adjustment plat to adjust the common boundary line of two existing parcels property on Grassland Rd. The first lot will be 1.34 acres, have an existing residential structure and an existing accessory structure. Lot 2 will be 1.35 acres and is vacant. The new lots will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
Alderman Adjustment
Jonathan Alderman submitted a final lot line adjustment plat to adjust the common boundary line of two existing parcels of property on North River Rd. One lot will be 1.44 acres and have an existing residential structure. Another lot will be 4.32 acres and have an existing residential structure. The lots will be served by an existing 2-inch water line.
