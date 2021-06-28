A request to close a county road won approval of the Cumberland County Planning Commission in June.
Next, the request must win approval of the county’s environmental committee and the Cumberland County Commission.
Tanner Trail, a county road off Old Tanner Cemetery Rd. in the Claysville area of Cumberland County ends in property owned by Jerry Lafond, who said he wanted to prevent use of the road by the public.
There are two parcels on the other side of the road from Lafond’s property — Tanner Cemetery and a 3.25-acre lot. Tommy Lee, deputy director of the Upper Cumberland Development District, said it appeared both lots were accessed from Old Tanner Cemetery Rd., with no existing vehicle access from Tanner Trail.
Lee said he observed about 30 headstones in the cemetery and added, “Folks still have the right to visit the cemetery — but I can draw a conclusion based on the size of the cemetery, they’re running out of room,” he said.
The other lot has new construction with access from Old Tanner Cemetery Rd.
Both lots are wooded with heavy brush. The Tanner Trail side of the property is also quite steep, he said.
Lee said he and County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock both agreed closing the road would not prevent access to the other lots.
“It’s our opinion that access is not being altered,” Lee said.
The planning commission held a public hearing on the proposed closure, with no comments submitted. A letter was also sent to the listed owner of the 3.25-acre lot, with no response. Lee could not find contact information for the cemetery property.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District county commissioner, moved to accept the request to close the road, supported by Linda Clark and unanimously approved.
The county’s environmental committee will meet July 6 at 5 p.m. in room 310 of the Cumberland County Courthouse. In addition to the closure of Tanner Trail, the committee will also discuss the Woody Convenience Center, updates to building codes and a speed limit change for Cumberland Lakes.
In other business, the planning commission granted preliminary approval to a six-lot subdivision of 9.58 acres of property on Foxfire Rd. off Lantana Rd.
The lots will vary in size from .91 acres to 3.105 acres served by an existing six-inch water line.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation owns a permanent right-of-way easement during construction of the new Lantana Rd. However, Foxfire Rd. remains a county road. The committee questioned who would be responsible for granting driveway access to the lots, with developers tasked with getting written assurance from TDOT before final approval.
