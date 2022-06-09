The arrival of spring not only brought flowers and new growth to the Upper Cumberlands, but an increase in activity in the Cumberland County Planning Commission’s local planner office was noted.
“In the last couple of months I have had had about 50 subdivision plats submitted to the office,” state planner Tommy Lee of the Upper Cumberland Development District told the county planning commission. Some of those requests appeared on the May agenda.
County planners handled over a dozen requests before going into a required inservice training session. This month’s topic was the state’s open meeting law.
Lee through a handout and oral presentation reviewed the state law that requires boards and commissions to hold public meetings. Known as the “Sunshine Law,” the Open Meetings Act is considered the policy of the state.
One of the few exceptions to the law is matters of attorney/client confidentiality which allows lawyers to inform government agencies of pending litigation.
Boards and panels, however, cannot vote on legal issues in closed meetings and must return to a public forum to take votes on recommendations from their legal counsel.
Lee also explained the difference between a public meeting and a public hearing is that local rules on allowing members of the audience to comment can be established for meetings. Boards can set a time limit for public comment and a time limit for each speaker addressing the board.
A public hearing is normally held for a specific topic to inform the public and to let the public inform officials on their opinions.
While public notice is required, but not defined in the state law, it is important to adopt a local custom or policy so boards and commissions can demonstrate good faith when items of an emergency or time-dated nature arise.
The following actions were taken by the county planning commission. All were unanimously approved and all meet county subdivision regulations.
•APPROVED final plat for what was identified as Campbell division, a creation of three new lots from one parcel located on Creston Rd. and a the request of Jerry Campbell. All three new lots have existing residential structures and the lots will be served by an existing four-inch water line.
•APPROVED final subdivision plat of 1.33 acres known as the Molthen division located on Houston and Hassler Rds. The two new lots have existing residential structures and an eight-foot right-of-way variance was requested for one lot. Both are served by an existing four-inch water line and otherwise meet all county subdivision regulations. The variance and final plat were unanimously approved.
•APPROVED final combination plat requested by Gordon Anderson creating one proposed new lot from two existing lots located on Renegade Mountain Parkway. This creates a 1.21 acre vacant lot serviced by a four-inch water line .
•APPROVED a creation of one lot from two existing lots located on Forest Hill Dr. and Heather Ridge Ct. at the request of Ken Bergene. The new lot is currently vacant and is serviced by sewer and water.
•APPROVED creation of one new lot from two existing lots located on Pinehurst Ct., creating a .849 acre lot. An existing structure exists and is served by a six-inch water line and two-inch sewer line. The request was filed by Kenneth Bernek.
•APPROVED final plat request from Gerald Lolli for the combining of two existing lots on Buckner Terrace to a new 2.06 acre lot that is currently vacant. The new lot is serviced by a six-inch water line and ten-inch sewer line.
•APPROVED the creation of one lot from two lots for a .575 acre lot on Walden Ridge Circle and Walden Ridge Dr. at the request of Jerome Michna. The new lot is currently vacant.
•APPROVED the final combination plat creating one lot from two on Albemarle Lane at the request of Lanita Monroe. The new .517 lot with existing structure with water and sewer in place.
•APPROVED final combination plat creating one lot from two existing lots on Devecote Terrace at the request of Rick Thompson. The .517 acre new ot has existing water and sewer services to an existing structure.
•APPROVED on request from William Wickham the creation of one lot from two existing lots on Beachwood Dr. and Meadowwood Lane for a new .52 acre lot that has water and sewer available. The lot is currently vacant.
•APPROVED a request from Denise Brummit for final lot line adjustment moving a lot line on a large parcel on Frost Rd. The two new lots are served by an existing two-inch line and would remove encroachment of a driveway.
•APPROVED a lot line adjustment at the request of James Payne for a common boundary between two lots located on Hwy. 70 N.
•APPROVED a final lot line adjustment plat for a common boundary of two lots on Cherokee Trail at the request of Jorge Hernandez. The lots are served by an existing four-inch water line.
•APPROVED release of a letter of credit for Mountain Vista Phase 2 at the request of the developer, Cal Smart, subject to required signature of the road superintendent indicating all pending work was completed to county road specifications. Water line to the development will be serviced by South Cumberland Utility District. Lee told Smart his next step, if it is desired, to get the roads accepted to the county road list, would be a separate request to be filed with the road department.
