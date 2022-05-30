Cumberland County is one of 12 in the state to achieve a clean audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
The audit covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
“A clean audit is not easy to achieve,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “It takes hard work and dedication from each county official and numerous staff to ensure strong accounting procedures and a system of internal controls that protect public resources. The Tennesseans who live and work in these counties should celebrate this achievement.”
Other counties achieving this distinction are Blount, Coffee, Gibson, Giles, Hamblen, Henderson, Lauderdale, Loudon, Marion, Roane and Robertson. They are being recognized this week at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference in Gatlingburg.
The 91 Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller’s Office received a total of 278 findings in fiscal year 2021. This represents an average of 3.05 findings per county. In fiscal year 2020, Tennessee counties received an average of 2.97 findings in their annual audit reports.
Last year, Cumberland County had only one audit finding. Multiple employees operated from the same cash drawer in the Register of Deeds office.
Register of Deeds Judy Graham Swallows told the county audit committee in January 2021 she would work to resolve the issue, though it was noted the office had always “balanced at the end of the day.”
Auditors in 2020 said employees should have their own cash drawer which is counted and reconciled daily.
Graham said the computer system prints a report of each receipt and the operator’s name, and most everyone using the Register of Deeds office pays by check.
“My biggest thing is time,” Graham said in 2021. “When we check out, that would be five check outs instead of one, and we have customers waiting.”
During its January meeting, the Cumberland County Audit Committee congratulated County Finance Director Nathan Brock for achieving a clean audit.
Brock noted his office relies on the work of many other county officials and departments to achieve a clean audit report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.