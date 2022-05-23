Utility districts serving Cumberland County now have the option to join a regional water authority to pursue water and sewer supply projects.
The water authority received unanimous approval from the Cumberland County Commission May 16, the final step required to enact a private act approved by the Tennessee General Assembly last month.
“We’ve all known for a while we have water supply issues coming,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the county’s environmental committee in February. “There’s lots of obstacles for utility districts to work together. The way I see it, what this does is remove those obstacles. They can choose to work together however they want to, or not at all.”
Over the past 10 years, Cumberland County added more than 5,000 new residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, a growth of about 9%. Several utility districts have been eyeing water supply projects for many years. The city of Crossville, which operates two water treatment facilities and two water supply lakes, has been working to raise the dam at Meadow Park Lake to increase raw water storage.
That project is still in the permitting phase. When complete, the city’s consultants estimate it will supply the county’s water needs until 2067.
But water supply projects and other projects to serve residents with water or sewer services can be costly. The regional water authority allows utility districts to join together and combine resources to serve the county’s water needs in the future.
The regional water authority may include the city of Crossville and the Catoosa Water Department, South Cumberland Utility District, Crab Orchard Utility District and West Cumberland Utility District. Each district must determine if it will join.
The water authority will be governed by a seven-member board of commissioners, with three commissioners from the city of Crossville and four from the other utility districts. The Cumberland County mayor and Crossville mayor will appoint members to the commission, with their legislative bodies confirming the appointments.
During discussion, Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, asked if the private act considered representation for residents of other counties served by a utility district that may join the regional water authority, such as West Cumberland Utility District.
“They vote for members of that water utility board now,” Holbrook explained. “Will this be a problem down the road?”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, noted the city of Crossville serves many residents who live outside the city limits.
“Homestead doesn’t have anybody on the board,” Stone said. “Hopefully they will choose their representatives and try to do some diversity in serving on the board.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said the Grandview Utility District includes a portion of Cumberland County but is primarily within Rhea County.
“This is being done unilaterally,” he said. “This is already in place.”
Holbrook said she is in favor of the regional water authority. She just wanted to discuss if there would be a problem with representation.
She also asked if Uplands Village could join the authority because it operates a sewer system. Foster said the Uplands Village system is a private wastewater treatment system and could not join the authority.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the regional water authority, supported by Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner. It was unanimously approved.
In other action, the commission approved the following items:
•$1,811.17 budget amendment for the school system’s summer learning camp and STREAM camp
•budget amendment allocating $19,500 from a workplace safety grant to the Cumberland County Board of Education
•budget amendment allocating $57,095.58 American Rescue Plan Act Childcare Stabilization Fund grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Child Care Providers Program to the North Kids Club
•budget amendment allocating $46,200 in a federal fiscal pre-monitoring support grant to the Cumberland County Board of Education
•budget amendment allocating $1,500 grant from Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District’s Project Hometown Help to Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services
The commission also approved the sale of tax delinquent lots owned by the county:
•184 Canterbury Anglewood Dr. for $271.40. The property had accrued $1,062.22 in unpaid taxes and fees since 2008
•145 Lake Glastowbury Lane for $469.10. The property had accrued $1,091.55 in unpaid taxes and fees since 2006.
•Evergreen Circle for $269. The property had accrued $1,032.35 in unpaid taxes and fees since 1007.
Prior to the commission meeting, the Delinquent Tax Committee approved the sale of three additional lots on Bainbridge Rd.:
•219 Bainbridge Rd., $672 accrued since 2002
•222 Bainbridge Rd., $1,286 accrued since 2007
•228 Bainbridge Rd., $1,523 accrued since 2005
The committee can approve the sale of any tax delinquent property owned by the county if the bid satisfies the outstanding taxes and fees owed against the property.
