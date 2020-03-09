The Cumberland County commission approved an updated public records policy during its February monthly meeting.
The state requires counties to adopt a public records policy under the Tennessee Public Records Act.
The statute provides that, “all state, county and municipal records shall at all times during business hours be open for personal inspection by any citizen of the state and those in charge of the records shall not refuse the right of inspection to any citizen, unless otherwise provided by state law.”
Under the policy, “personnel of Cumberland County shall timely and efficiently provide access and assistance to persons requesting to view or receive copies of public records. The integrity and organization of public records as well as the efficient and safe operation of Cumberland County shall be protected as provided by current law.”
Concerns about the policy or questions should be addressed to the public records request coordinator for Cumberland County or the Tennessee Office of Open Records Counsel.
The complete policy is available for inspection in Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office or online at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov.
Public records request coordinators for Cumberland County are in the following offices:
County mayor’s office — office manager
Sheriff’s office — chief deputy
Road superintendent — Scott Blaylock
County clerk — Jule Bryson
Circuit Court Clerk — Jessica Burgess
Property Assessor — office manager
Register of Deeds — Judy Swallows
County Trustee — Kim Wyatt
The updated policy was unanimously approved after a motion by Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner. The motion was supported by Charles Seiber, 4th District.
The county also approved renewing its contract with the EMS department’s third-party billing group AMB-Mars. The group performs the billing services for Cumberland County EMS and its transports. The contract agreement is reviewed every three years. The agreement provides the county EMS will receive new computers, laptops and software for the billing, training on the system and receive a contingency rate of 5.15% of net collections. The agreement was unanimously approved.
The county also approved the sale of three delinquent tax properties owned by the county. The county’s delinquent tax property committee approved and recommended the sales prior to the county commission meeting.
Dana Warner offered $455 for a lot at 709 Keato Dr. in Lake Tansi.
Micheal Matthews made an offer on two lots on Dragon Canoe Rd. on Renegade Mountain. The offer for the first lot was $279.80 and the second lot was $283.50.
A $45 advertising fee is also added to each lot.
The sales were unanimously approved.
The county also approved offering a tribute to Lynn C. Hayes and Jesse B. Hayes by naming a section of Hwy. 68 from the entrance to Grassy Cove to the exit of Grassy Cove in their memory. The two were killed in action during service in Vietnam.
Hayes was killed May 17, 1967, and is buried in the Grassy Cove Cemetery. He is memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on panel 20E, line 16.
Jesse B. Hayes was killed Jan. 9, 1969, and is buried in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. He is memorialized Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on pillar XXII, middle panel, panel 35W, line 60.
County commissioners Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; and Colleen Mall, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.
