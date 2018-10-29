The Cumberland County Commission approved several budget amendment resolutions for the county and general purpose school fund during its October monthly meeting. The following budget resolutions were approved:
•Resolution 10-2018-3 — General purpose school fund to accept memorial donations of $995 from citizens to the Shoe Fund of the Board of Education in memory of Burrell Harris. The Shoe Fund helps purchase clothing and other items for kids who are in need.
•Resolution 10-2018-4 — General purpose school fund to accept community donations of $2,250 from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club to the Shoe Fund.
•Resolution 10-2018-5 — General purpose school fund for the Director of Schools’ contract salary increase of $2,100. The amendment transfers funds for the contracted two percent pay raise for the director of schools.
•Resolution 10-2018-6 — General purpose school fund for a Lincoln Financial retiree surrender of $21,352. A retiree requested the full surrender of their account balance. The funds are transferred via the BOE.
•Resolution 10-2018-7 — General purpose school fund to accept a non-recurring School Safety Grant of $169,730. The BOE was awarded the funds from the states Safe Schools Grant.
•Resolution 10-2018-8 — General purpose school fund to change the transfer of federal revenues of $200,000. The resolution is required for audit requirements for the school system’s fund balance test for the 2018-’19 fiscal year budget. The transfer was not needed, so it was canceled.
•Resolution 10-2018-9 — General purpose school fund, for additional allocation of funds for the Crab Orchard septic system project of $200,000. The funds are being transferred to capital outlay for building construction from the General Purpose School Fund for a final fix on the septic system.
•Resolution 10-2018-10 — General purpose school fund for contributions to capital projects of $750,000 for the Crab Orchard and Cumberland County High School project overages. The BOE is covering a large portion of the overages.
•Resolution 10-2018-11 — General fund for the county Trustee of $1,732. The Trustee’s surety bond increased $1,032 over the prior fiscal year. The Trustee requested an additional $700 to add a night drop box for payments near the office. The request was left out of fiscal year 2018-’19 budget.
•Resolution 10-2018-12 — General fund for the Art Circle Public Library of $3,389 to accept a grant from the state’s Department of Library and Archives for computer technology. The ACPL has the matching funds available.
•Resolution 10-2018-13 — Drug fund of the Sheriff’s Office for drug enforcement of $10,000. The amendment is to purchase a drug detection dog.
The amendments were all passed unanimously.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
