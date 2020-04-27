Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Cumberland County commissioners approved a resolution to change the county’s personnel policy, adding a few paragraphs to address county employees working from home and administrative leave.
“Certain policies needed to be added for audit purposes,” the resolution states. “Although the county offices following the policies do have some employees that are working from home, none are on administrative leave.”
The additions to the policy include the following:
Teleworking/working from home
During the threat of all types of major emergencies and disasters, both natural and manmade, the county mayor may determine temporary changes are needed in the operation of county government.
“The determination must be made in writing and be provided to all county-wide elected officials and the county commission. During that time, the Cumberland County mayor or elected official may allow employees to work from home as needed,” the resolution states. “Employees will follow processes created by the mayor or elected official in regards to timekeeping, requirements for work, and supervision of the employee in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Administrative leave
“The county mayor or elected official may reduce or suspend normal operating hours for certain offices or departments or may grant additional paid leave to full and part time employees, within the confinements of the budget and in accordance with local, state and federal laws,” the policy states.
The complete policy can be found online at the official county website at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov.
The county commission unanimously approved the resolution and changes during its teleconference meeting Monday night.
The county commission approved the following board appointment resolutions during its April 20 teleconference meeting:
Cumberland County Board of Equalization — members appointed are Willie Freeman, Bill Hargis, Daniel Husk, Levonn Hubbard and Rhonda Rector. The board reviews property owner complaints during annual property tax assessments. Members must complete a minimum of four hours of annual training as provided by the Comptroller of the Treasury.
County Medical Examiner — James Wojick, M.D. was reappointed to be Cumberland County medical examiner for a five-year term.
Both resolutions were approved unanimously.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, did not participate in the teleconference meeting.
