The Cumberland County Commission approved a $110.9 million budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year Monday night.
The budget keeps the county’s property tax rate at $1.5653 per $100 of assessed value and includes additional personnel and equipment to enhance the county’s ambulance service.
“The budget committee carefully considered the ongoing priority of improving ambulance response time in light of the fact that EMS continues to generate extra revenue,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District representative, who chaired the meeting in the absence of County Mayor Allen Foster.
The department reported $4.9 million in revenue in the 2019-’20 fiscal year against a budget of $4 million.
The county approved two new paramedic positions, which Stone staid would be paid for by the increased revenue.
The county also received about $1.2 million in state grants through COVID-19 relieve funds. The grants will be used to purchase three ambulances, two of which will replace aging units, at a cost of $534,000, and four automatic CPA machines at a cost of $56,000.
“The combined personnel, ambulances and equipment will improve response capability,” Stone said.
Foster, in a statement after the meeting, said the additional personnel will allow the county ambulance service to staff a new day truck to better serve the community.
Grant funds will also purchase a new fire apparatus at $375,000, air bags for the fire department at $3,6000, and five new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office at $220,000.
An additional full-time position was also approved for the Clerk and Master’s office, though this will be budget-neutral following several retirements of long-time employees and redirecting funds used for a part-time position.
The budget also includes some maintenance work at the courthouse, justice center and county archives, paid for by dedicated funding through the courthouse maintenance fund and preservation of records fee. About $250,000 in projects, including a new roof at the courthouse, were approved as part of the budget.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the budget would provide $23.9 million in property tax revenue and $13.4 million in sales tax revenue. About 43% of the property tax revenue goes toward the county general fund, 32% to the school system, 15% to debt service and 9% to the solid waste department. About 94% of sales tax revenue goes toward the school system, including a portion of debt service for school projects funded by a 1/2-cent local-option sales tax.
The budget committee was beginning its work on the new budget when the COVID-19 health crisis began in the spring. There had been concerns the pandemic and a month-long shut down of some businesses would impact last year’s revenue, with economic impacts continuing in the new fiscal year that began July 1.
The no-growth budget keeps salaries at last year’s rates except for increases in some local official salaries mandated by state law.
There were no comments from the public during the public hearing, and Brock said his office had received no comments following publication of the budget in the Crossville Chronicle July 31, as required by law.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, praised the finance department for their work over the past several months.
“You do one budget, a year at a time. You can’t plan for next year. This is one of those budgets we could only do this year. We wanted to help some other people, but we don’t know what’s going to happen. It changed from day to day,” Hyder said.
The commission then opened its special-called meeting.
First order of business was setting the tax rate and allocating property tax to each of the county funds:
•General Fund — $0.6811
•Solid Waste/Sanitation Fund — $0.1407
•General Purpose School Fund — $0.5010
•General Debt Service Fund — $0.2425
Hyder moved to approve the tax rate and allocation, supported by Sue York, 1st District commissioner. The motion was approved unanimously.
Next, the commission considered the budget appropriations as presented in the budget. Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, moved to approve the appropriations, supported by Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner. The motion passed with Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, and John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, voting against.
Blalock has previously said he does not believe the budget adequately addresses maintenance needs of county facilities.
Lastly, the commission considered appropriations to nonprofit organizations in Cumberland County. Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, moved to approve the donations, supported by Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
Organizations receiving funding are:
•Crossville Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce — $52,500
•Rescue Squad — $12,000
•HIlltoppers — $17,100
•Veterans Honor Guard — $4,500
•Wags and whiskers — $4,000
•Fairfield Glade Fire Department — $20,000
•Young Marines — $1,200
•Cumberland County Playhouse — $17,000
•Avalon Center — $5,000
•CASA — $5,000
•Fair Park Senior Center $25,775
The budget does not include funding for a new county road department garage, currently being evaluated. However, Stone noted the debt service fund balance could be used to fund a construction or property purchase later in the year.
“The actual numbers are not a part of this budget presented tonight because they have yet to be determined,” she said.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, and Joe Sherrilll, 6th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
