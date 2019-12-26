The county approved the donation of surplus light poles to the city of Crossville and the sale of a delinquent tax property during its December county commission meeting.
Michael Matthews offered $302.50 for a parcel of property at 8113 Cherokee Trail in Lake Tansi.
Earlier in the day the Cumberland County Delinquent Tax Committee met and unanimously approved accepting the offer and recommended the county commission approve the sale.
It was unanimously approved after a motion was made by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. Holbrook’s motion was supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District.
The six 45-foot steel poles donated to the city of Crossville were previously used at the baseball fields at the Cumberland County Community Complex but were taken down several years ago when the old bleachers were removed and the property was leveled.
The city intends to use the poles at the Meadow Park Lake walking trail. The donation was unanimously approved after a motion from David Gibson, 4th District commissioner. Gibson’s motion was supported by Jim Blalock, 8th District.
The poles have been lying at the community complex for several years.
Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; John Patterson and Carl MacLeod, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.
