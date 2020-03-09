The Cumberland County Commission approved a $468,865 budget amendment in order to accept a Community Development Block Grant for a water line expansion project.
The grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will go to South Cumberland Utility District. The utility district’s board of directors announced the grant during its October meeting.
At that meeting, Sandra Brewer, retired South Cumberland Utility District general manager, said the grant will be used to extend water lines to connect roughly 29 households along East Valley Rd., Sequatchie Valley Rd., Upper East Valley Rd., Old Hwy. 28, E.G. Wilson Rd., Wilson Cemetery Rd., Tranquility Lane and the Cumberland Trails State Park to South Cumberland Utility District. The area is also known as the Head of the Sequatchie Valley.
The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.
The funds flow through Cumberland County and are just a portion of the total cost of the $1.276 million project. South Cumberland was also approved for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $350,000. South Cumberland will also contribute $458,000 to complete the project.
The project is expected to be bid in the near future and construction should begin this summer.
The amendment was unanimously approved after Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, moved for approval. The motion was supported by Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner.
The county also approved the following budget amendments:
•$276 for the general purpose school fund to accept damage reimbursement.
•$1,000 for the general purpose school to accept a food pantry donation from Kids Christmas, Inc.
•$2,500 for the central cafeteria fund to accept additional state funding from the 2020 Alternative Breakfast Grant for equipment, supplies, technology and marketing assistance.
•$4,041 for the central cafeteria fund to accept private funding from the Dairy Alliance NFL Fuel UP to Play 60 Program to help support the expansion of the school breakfast program.
•$4,713.36 for the central cafeteria fund to accept funds from a private donation to pay outstanding student cafeteria charges.
•$6,625 for the general purpose school fund to accept a Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration Grant to be divided between Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.
•$13,408.83 for the central cafeteria fund to accept funds from the USDA to minimize charges incurred for storage and distribution of USDA foods from state contracted warehouses.
•$27,000 for the general purpose school fund to accept a Middle School STEM Start-Up Grant to enhance the district’s middle school STEM program.
•$3,560 for the general fund for the county trustee’s office to upgrade computer technology in the office, with $2,482 coming from the trustee’s other contracted services line and the balance of $1,078 coming from unassigned fund balance.
•$7,125 for the general fund to accept private donation for the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
•$20,806 for the general fund for moving funds to complete construction of a multi-purpose outbuilding at the Cumberland County Justice Center.
All of the budget amendments were unanimously approved.
County commissioners Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; and Colleen Mall, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.
