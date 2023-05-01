Cumberland County’s Emergency Medical Services department is looking to update its fleet of ambulances.
Three of the units are due for remounts — mounting the patient-care box of the vehicle to a new chassis. But costs are more than expected.
The county only received one bid for the work, from Select-Tech Inc. of Shelbyville, TN.
The company offered a total price of $374,100 but the county had only budgeted $285,000 for the work.
“That’s a difference of $89,100,” said Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner. “That’s nearly $30,000 a unit.”
Walker was displeased the county only received the single bid for the project.
“Is there any way we could get more bids? This seems substantial to me when we budgeted for $285,000 and it’s $374,000,” Walker said. “That’s a lot of money.”
The bid was approved by the county finance department earlier in the month, pending approval of funding by the county commission.
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, asked, “Was it budgeted too low? That’s quite a bit over. When we appropriated $285,000, did we mess up on the front end of it?”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said the county has seen significant price increases over the past year or so, particularly with emergency services equipment like fire trucks.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the county puts out sealed bids for all county purchases. Invitations to bid are published in the Crossville Chronicle and on the Tennessee Press Association’s statewide public notice portal, but the finance office also reaches out to companies.
“We work with the department heads, especially on technical equipment like this,” Brock said.
“We put it out to the ambulance remounters we knew of. There’s not a lot of those in the country.
“This is a specialty procurement. There’s not a lot of competition in it, not a lot of people who do this type of work.”
There had been two companies that expressed interest in the bid, but the other company did not respond.
“There have been significant price increases in the automotive industry. About anything that has wheels on it has gone up over the last two or three years,” Brock said.
“We solicited known vendors we were aware of in the Southeast.”
Brock noted the county made its estimates for the remounts about this time last year.
The budget amendment calls for taking $89,100 from the county’s unassigned fund balance.
The amendment was unanimously approved.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
• addition of a $2 fee for records filed electronically to the Cumberland County Register of Deeds office
• sale of a 1994 New Holland tractor and boom mower attachment to the city of Pleasant Hill for $2,500
• $3,500 budget amendment moving funds from a restricted technology account within the Cumberland County Clerk’s budget to purchase a postage machine and related supplies and equipment
• $2,000 budget amendment moving funds from superintendent dues and memberships to superintendent travel within the school system budget
• $34,500 budget amendment moving funds from career and technical education maintenance and repairs and building construction to fund travel for students taking part in state and national competitions through their career and technical education classes
• $5,000 budget amendment recognizing funds from the Battelle Education STEM Classroom Grant sponsored by TVA and BVI for North Cumberland Elementary
• Updates to the county’s personnel policy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.