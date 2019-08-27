The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale of several delinquent tax properties during its August monthly meeting.
Two property sales approved under one resolution were to William Salazar & Maria L. Perez.
The couple offered $366.60 for property at 2127 Utah Trace, in Lake Tansi and $368 for the adjoining property at 2125 Utah Trace. Both offers were accepted.
Three lots were sold to Steven Anthony Martin. Martin offered $260.50 for property at 116 Folkstone Rd. in Fairfield Glade, $261.70 for the adjoining property at 114 Folkstone Rd., and $339.90 for property at 137 Stratford Dr. in Fairfield Glade. The properties were sold under three different resolutions.
The final delinquent tax property sold was to Colleen Lane for an offer of $271 for property at 4004 Gua Dr. in Lake Tansi.
For more information about available delinquent tax properties, call the Cumberland County Mayor’s office at 484-6165, or visit www.cumberlandcountytn.gov.
