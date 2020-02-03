The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale of several delinquent tax properties during its January meeting last week.
Approved delinquent tax property sales included:
•Philip and Sherry Roberts, 215 Chickasaw Dr. in Lake Tansi for $267.80.
•Micheal Matthews purchased a total of six properties in Lake Tansi, including 9024 Cherokee Trail at $268.50; 9008 Cherokee Trail at $268; 9104 Cherokee Trail at $269.80; 201 Nehasane Lane at $277.40; 104 White Horse Circle at $272.20; and 106 White Horse Circle at $270.80.
•Sharon Pulley, 2011 White Horse Dr. Lake Tansi at $255.
All sales approved add $45 for an advertising fee for legal announcement in the newspaper.
The sales were also approved and recommended to the county commission by the delinquent tax committee, which met prior to the county commission.
According to the county’s procedure to purchase delinquent tax properties, “If a citizen wishes to place a bid on a tract of land the bid be the total amount of taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee. If a bid is made and the total amount including taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee and attorney fee, the delinquent tax committee may act appropriately to sell the property.”
If a bid is less than the total of taxes owed, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee, the county commission must approve or deny the sale of the property.
Cumberland County owns hundreds of delinquent tax properties throughout the county. For a complete list of the properties, contact the Cumberland County Mayor’s office at 931-484-6165, or visit the county website at www.cumberlandcountytn.gov under the How Do I tab.
