The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale of nine delinquent tax properties during its September monthly meeting.
The county’s delinquent tax committee met prior to the county commission meeting and unanimously approved the sale of all properties and recommended them to the county commission.
The sales return the properties to the county property tax rolls after being removed for taxes not being paid for several years.
A $45 advertising fee is added to the purchase price of each sale.
The offers approved this month included:
•$256.40 from Jessica Garcia to purchase property at 8014 Saratoga Dr. and an offer of $256.40 for property at 8018 Saratoga for a total of two separate lots.
•$323.40 from Stephanie Clark to purchase property at 202 Kusa Circle.
•$278.40 from Dustin Swallows to purchase property at 1031 Hileah Dr.
•$252.90 from Timothy F. Child to purchase a 20-foot strip of property at Ottawah Lane.
•$271.90 from Micheal Matthews to purchase property at 8810 Cherokee Trail and an offer of $264 for property at 2004 Leisure Lane for a total of two separate lots.
•$287 from Jeff Conner for a parcel of property on Cottonwood Dr. and an offer of $279.80 for property at Renegade Mountain Pkwy. for a total of two separate lots.
The resolutions were bundled together and unanimously approved after a motion by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. Holbrook’s motion was supported by Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner.
The county commission also approved a resolution to amend the contract between the county and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health. The change is in rates to ensure the cost of inpatient and outpatient evaluations and mental health services for criminal defendants charged with only misdemeanors. The new rate is $450 per day effective from July 2019 through June 30, 2020.
It was unanimously approved after a motion from Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. Stone’s motion was supported by Charles MacLeod, 9th District commissioner.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
