Cumberland County commissioners approved the sale of three delinquent tax properties owned by the county during October’s monthly commission meeting.
Lynne and Michael Kapalin presented an offer of $254.50 plus a $45 advertising fee to purchase property at 129 Harlech Lane and $261.70 plus a $45 advertising fee for two adjoining lots.
Kathleen Trevino offered to pay $325.70 plus a $45 advertising fee for one parcel of property at 152 Dalefield.
The delinquent tax committee approved and recommended the sale of the properties.
All of the sales were unanimously approved after a motion by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. Holbrook’s motion was supported by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District.
The county also authorized a resolution for the issuance of interest bearing general obligation capital outlay notes, series 2019 of Cumberland County in the principal amount of $428,523 making provision for the issuance, sale and payment of the capital outlay notes, establishing the terms and disposition of proceeds and providing for the levy of tax for the payment of the principal and interest.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock previously explained the capital outlay notes are for the construction projects at Crab Orchard Elementary and Cumberland County High School. The county is borrowing the money from itself and paying it back the next day to meet regulations required by the state comptroller’s office.
It was approved after a motion by Stone. Stone’s motion was supported by John Patterson, 9th District.
The county also approved a resolution authorizing Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to approve a proposal with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a portion of the Hwy. 127 N. widening project. This portion of the project is from near Hollow Lane north to near Lowe Rd.
The approval is standard procedure for the highway expansion project and other portions of the project have been previously approved.
The approval and acceptance of the proposal is an important step to keep the highway expansion project moving forward on schedule, according to TDOT.
It was unanimously approved after a motion from Carl MacLeod, 9th District commissioner. MacLeod’s motion was supported by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
