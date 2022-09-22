Improvements are coming for area water and sewer systems following approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county qualified for $7.1 million in funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for projects that would improve drinking water, waste water and stormwater systems across the state. The county will share $1.4 million with the city of Crossville for waterline improvements and sewer system improvements.
In addition, the county earmarked a portion of its $11.74 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for water projects, as well. That will help cover required matching costs.
The city has identified the following projects for their allocation:
• waterline improvements in the Creston area
• sewer upgrade for the Peavine Rd.-Interstate 40 area
• bar screen for the wastewater system at the Obed River
These projects total about 1.4 million, with the city matching the TDEC funds with $164,000.
The city and county will work together to install a bar screen on the sewer system at the Cumberland County Jail, estimated at $200,000. This is intended to keep items flushed into the wastewater system from entering and damaging the city’s wastewater collection lines and grinder pumps. The county will provide $20,000 in matching costs.
The other project will connect the Lake Tansi fire hall and EMS station to city sewer service, at a cost of about $20,000.
The Crossville City Council approved the agreement with the county during its Sept. 13 meeting and the Cumberland County Commission approved it during the Sept. 19 commission meeting.
South Cumberland requested numerous waterline extensions totalling about $3.5 million. Projects are:
• Lake Park subdivision waterline extension
• Dunway Dr. waterline extension
• Kelly Dr. waterline extension
• Cleggan Dr. waterline extension
• Breckenridge Dr. waterline extension
• Cumberland Mountain Retreat waterline extension
• Newton Rd. waterline extension
• Old Hwy. 28 waterline extension
About $3 million will come from the TDEC allocation and $530,000 from county ARP funds.
West Cumberland Utility District requested money to perform water tank maintenance and pipe replacement, with a total estimated project cost of $993,000. About $149,000 will come from county funds and $844,000 from TDEC funds.
The Grandview Utility District requested $400,000 for improvements to the Jewett Rd. storage tank. The county will provide about $60,000 from its ARP funds.
Crab Orchard Utility District is eyeing a waterline extension for Genesis Rd., estimated at $1.5 million. The county’s allocation is $230,000.
The funds also include about $200,000 in grant administration costs, paid to Upper Cumberland Development District.
The county also qualified for additional grants related to COVID-19 mitigation and relief, including a $250,000 grant to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The funds will be allocated to purchasing vehicles. The office has also identified a used van that could be used for the transport of inmates or others. The county commission approved the purchase from Ashland City, TN, for $54,852.
The commission also recognized a $9,850 grant awarded to the county by the American Association of Retired Persons. The grant will go toward repurposing a picnic shelter at Obed River Park into an outdoor classroom.
The Cumberland County Animal Shelter received a $1,100 grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to provide low-cost spay and neuter services. The grant will cover approximately 19 procedures.
In other business, the commission approved the following items during its meeting Monday:
• Surety bond for William Stepp, Cumberland County director of schools
• contract with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to provide outpatient and inpatient evaluations and treatment for defendants charged with misdemeanor crimes
• sale of delinquent tax property owned by the county: 127 Cambridge Lane, bid $360; 24 Schacklett Terrace, bid $429; and 107 Windcrest Rd., bid $410
• budget amendment transferring $24,500 from the budget line for teachers to educational assistant
• budget amendment moving $5,000 from contracted services for federal school budget to in-service and staff development
• budget amendment allocating an additional $22,668 from the federal Perkins grant to various lines within the federal school budget
• budget amendment allocating $3,117 in funding from the Dairy Alliance/NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Program to the school cafeteria fund to various lines within the cafeteria budget
• allocation of $1,000 donation to the Emergency Management Agency
In addition to items approved by the full commission, the delinquent tax committee approved the sale of two parcels of property where the bid settled the unpaid property taxes against the property:
• 129 Buckingham Dr., $722.04
• 116 Chiswick Dr., $849.66
The beer board approved two applications for beer permits, Dirty Girls Nursery on Dunbar Rd. and Profit Market on Pomona Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.