The Cumberland County Commission approved an engineering analysis to evaluate the Cumberland County Courthouse.
The county legislative body unanimously approved WJE Associates to perform an analysis on the historic building that has been partially closed since structural defects were identified in September.
The analysis had previously been presented to the commission’s building and grounds committee on Dec. 13.
At the committee meeting, Kim Chamberlin of Upland Design Group gave the committee an update on the repairs and renovations being done to the courthouse.
Chamberlin explained that the county had approved emergency stabilization to be done for the building, which requires some demolition work that is anticipated to be completed between two to three weeks.
“The shoring’s going to involve grabbing two places on the existing [three] trusses, transferring their load down to the [third] floor, shoring up below that down to the main floor,” Chamberlin said. “That’s going to be done with some steel pieces that are being fabricated right now.”
Between the initial engineering analysis and demolition work being done, Chamberlin said that these repairs have cost about $30,000 out of the maintenance budget.
However, phase two of the courthouse repairs involves handling the trusses’ rot over the years, which Chamberlin said would require a full analysis of the damage.
“There is some serious concerns on it,” Chamberlin said. “To be quite honest with you, this is over my head — over my area of expertise.”
Chamberlin then recommended that WJE Associates, a Nashville firm that specializes in analyzing old buildings, be hired to perform this analysis. When WJE workers were at a job across the street from the courthouse, Chamberlin gave them with a walk-through of the courthouse to hear their opinions.
“They were concerned with what they saw as well to the point that they said they want to make certain that the shoring work is done before they come back and do their analysis,” Chamberlin said. “I think we made the right decision getting that done ahead of time.”
In their analysis, WJE would bring a team of architects and engineers to identify how to handle the rotting trusses. Chamberlin asked WJE to provide the county with a proposal, which Chamberlin received the day of the meeting — this would cost roughly $40,000.
