County commissioners approved a budget amendment for the Education Capital Projects Fund of $234,968.53 for the Crab Orchard Elementary School Building and Renovation project during Monday night’s commission meeting.
The money will come from the project’s contingency funds to cover other repairs and upgrades to the current building that were not in the initial project.
Director of Schools Janet Graham told the county’s budget committee additional work projects needed are driveway and paving at an estimated cost of $88,900; $100,000 for the roof replacement; $10,200 for safety tiles, $9,540 for painting; and $52,910 for replacing doors that are rusted and allowing water into the building. The total of the work would be roughly $261,550. That would leave a shortage of $26,581, which the BOE would cover.
The BOE approved the action during a special called meeting Sept. 4.
The county commission also approved the following budget amendment resolutions:
•$1,550 for the property assessor’s office. A deputy position in the assessor’s office was reviewed by Organization Management Group and the position was reclassified since changes were made in the job’s description with additional duties. A pay increase for the position was recommended. The funds should have been included in the 2019-’20 county budget but were overlooked.
•$3,600 for the drug control fund for the sheriff’s office. The funds will purchase a camera for patrol deputies. The money will come from the unassigned fund balance in the sheriff’s office drug enforcement budget.
•$5,300 for the county emergency management agency to accept a grant for equipment and upgrades. The grant is 100% and requires no match.
Nathan Brock, Cumberland County finance director, reported EMS collections for the first two months of the fiscal year came in at $615,000, which is approximately $51,000 below budget. He said there have been some billing issues which should be worked out and the fund collections will increase.
Brock said local option sales tax collections were down slightly by $5,000 toward meeting budget but it’s early in the fiscal year and he anticipated those numbers will increase.
Brock said, “We are well ahead of last year.”
He reported hotel/motel tax collections were at $89,449 for the first month, which is 11% of the budget. He said those collections were down slightly for the fiscal year and could improve.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
