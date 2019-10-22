The Cumberland County Commission approved a $100,000 budget amendment for the Board of Education to provide incentives for bus drivers and hire bus attendants during Monday night’s meeting.
Although the amendment was unanimously approved, some county commissioners expressed concern over the matter.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, said, “I think they ought to keep the money in the maintenance line and hope they replace it if they get extra funds somewhere else.”
Earlier this month Janet Graham, director of schools told commissioners on the budget committee the BOE had approved taking $100,000 from the maintenance and maintenance and repair services line and transferring it to bus driver incentives.
The incentives include reimbursements of the cost for required Tennessee Department of Transportation annual physicals, a pilot program of four afternoon bus attendants, $150 quarterly safety attendance bonuses and to pay teacher drivers for snow days.
The school system has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and is attempting to solve the problem with the incentives.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, expressed concern regarding the moving of non-personnel funds to a personnel line.
Although the amendment meets approval of the director of local finance and statutory requirements, she encouraged the BOE to move funds back to the maintenance line when they have the chance to cover the $100,000.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock reported EMS collections for the month were $380,500, which puts year to date collections at $1,002,312 which is $2,313 above budgeted projections.
He said local option sales tax collections for the BOE October revenue were $846,000, which is about $16,000 below budget. He said, overall, the county is $12,000 below the budgeted amount for the year. Brock anticipates the shortfall to be made up.
Brock said Hotel/Motel tax collections are 22% of the annual $817,283 budget, which was lowered due to last year’s lower collection rate. Brock said so far $181,309 has been collected.
“We’re experiencing a decline in actual dollars. The committee may be looking at tax audits to ensure the figures are reported and posted accurately,” Brock said.
He reported property taxes were listed at 7.2% of budget.
“We’re ahead slightly due to the early tax notices being sent out which is good for cash flow of the county,” Brock said.
Prisoner boarding collections came in at $56,823, which represents one month of collection.
“We have to wait on the state to send those,” Brock said.
The county also approved the following budget amendments:
•$2,997 for the Art Circle Public Library to accept a grant for computer technology.
•$3,461 for the sheriff’s office for data processing equipment.
•$3,853.15 for the Cumberland County Health Department for smoking cessation programs through the tobacco settlement funds.
•$6,750 for the Cumberland County EMS department to accept donations for video laryngoscopes.
•$8,550 for the county clerk’s office for an additional work station.
•$109,115 for the sheriff’s office to accept a grant for administration of the sex offender registry.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
