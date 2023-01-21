Costs are going up, but county departments are working to keep their budgets in order — shifting expenses and delaying less critical projects.
Cumberland County Fire Department Chief Trevor Kerley found he was short about $42,000 when the bid for a new fire truck budgeted for 2022-’23 came in far above the $450,000 budgeted.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox was facing a $24,600 difference between the $608,000 budgeted for a new video surveillance system at the county jail and the one and only bid received.
“I’m sorry all these prices are coming in higher,” Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said during the Jan. 5 meeting of the Cumberland County budget committee. “I appreciate all the department heads working to stay in their budgets … This is something we’re going to need to think about.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, agreed.
“Everything’s going up,” she said.
Kerley said the fire department could delay a paving project at the main station on Livingston Rd. for another year.
“That’s the gravel lot and in front of the building where the trucks are at,” Kerley told the budget committee. “We’re hoping with what little we have left we can get the drainage out of it. That’s been a problem since that building’s been built.”
They have the pipe needed for the project and are waiting to bid the installation, which will include some concrete work.
“Then maybe next year we can pave,” he said.
The new fire truck is scheduled for delivery in 18-24 months.
Cox has offered to make up the difference in his capital purchase through the contract he has with the state for litter pickup. That program uses inmate labor to pick up litter on state highways and Interstate 40.
“He had bought vehicles, usually transport vehicles, in the past, but he got a grant earlier that he was able to stock up on vehicles. This gave an opportunity to free up money to do this,” said County Finance Director Nathan Brock.
The budget amendments were recommended by the budget committee and approved by the full commission during its Jan. 17 meeting.
The county also approved a resolution that Brock hopes will streamline the process for budget amendments for federal programs in the school system. That budget is presented and approved by the county before final amounts for funding or expenses are known.
Once those amounts are determined, budget amendments are made. Those have been going through a lengthy approval process from the Tennessee Department of Education, which administers federal education funding, and the Cumberland County Board of Education and then the county budget committee and the Cumberland County Commission.
“The department of education either approves or disapproves the expenditure along with the board of education. But the ultimate decider on everything is the department of education,” Brock explained.
He noted the federal programs budget doesn’t include any local funds.
But the current approval process can hold up projects sometimes up to 60 days.
He asked the commission to amend the county’s appropriating resolution to note that the school federal projects fund would include all amendments approved for separate projects within the fund by the Tennessee Department of Education and the local board of education.
This would mean the commission would not have to vote on federal program budget amendments during the year.
Brock said the county had not included the federal programs budget in its appropriating resolution until a few years ago, following the advice of the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.
“You go in with a budget that was a guess at the beginning. When they come in with actual appropriations, they amend the budget. If there were any carry-over moneys, they amend the budget again,” Brock said.
The month before, the school system had 27 budget amendments that required committee approval. The new resolution would allow amendments approved by the state and the local board of education to be automatically approved.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, was concerned about automatic approval.
“It’s obvious to me we don’t control the school,” Sherrill said. But he still felt the commission should have some oversight to remain aware of changes or increased federal spending.
“Frankly, you don’t have any control of that budget, anyhow,” Brock said.
Sherrill said the approval process ensured the commission had some understanding of the budget and projects.
Brock said he would advise the budget committee of any changes, though no action would be necessary. Votes would not be necessary.
“You would get the information that you could see what was going through those budgets,” Brock said. “But in my career, I’ve never seen the county commission turn down federal money for any project.”
The resolution was approved by the full commission at the Jan. 17 meeting.
In other business, the county approved moving Beth Davis, office manager for Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, to 40 hours a week, an increase of $1,829 a year in salary and benefits.
Davis currently works 37.5 hours a week, but has taken on additional duties managing the Joint Economic and Community Development Board and ThreeStar Grant program.
The change in hours had been discussed during the annual budget process, but the change was set to take place mid-year.
