The county has entered agreements with two more property owners associations to have dues waived on property that may come into county ownership through a delinquent tax sale.
The Cumberland County Commission approved agreements with the Lake Tansi Village Property Owners Association and Lake Park Property Owners Association.
According to the agreement, the county owns about 64 parcels that could be subject to dues in Lake Tansi. The county has not paid dues on those properties.
Going forward, the Lake Tansi POA agrees not to charge assessments to the county. In exchange, the county agrees to allow the POA to acquire lots by paying only the fees incurred by the county, such as a title search and attorney fees.
The Tansi POA agreed to take ownership of existing county lots in the community for a purchase of $9,500.
If the Tansi POA chooses not to take all the properties, that price would be reduced by the actual cost the county spent to obtain the lot. Lake Tansi POA will have 90 days to identify the lots they wish to buy.
The agreement is good for five years and automatically renews unless one of the parties provides 6-12 months notice of termination.
Lake Park also agreed not to assess the county dues on lots in that development.
The agreements were unanimously approved following a motion by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, and supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District representative.
The commission also approved the sale of a parcel at 29 Roundtree Court, with a bid of $600. The property is $774.88 behind in property taxes. In addition to the bid, the buyers must also pay $45 in advertisement costs and $159.60 in attorney fees.
Prior to the county commission meeting, the delinquent tax committee accepted offers for the full amount owed for properties at 26 Hornby Point, $400; 47 Rushem Circle, $700; and 503 Marmaduke Dr., $600. The buyers must also pay attorney costs and advertising fees.
In other action, the commission approved a resolution establishing a five-year cycle for property reappraisal. This is the current practice in Cumberland County, but Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert said the county must vote on the reappraisal cycle every five years.
An on-site review of every parcel of real property is reviewed every four years followed by a revaluation of all property in the fifth year. Sales ratio studies take place in the second and fourth years.
Cumberland County has more than 66,000 parcels of real property.
The resolution was unanimously approved.
The commission also approved the following budget amendments:
•$15.1 million budget for ESSER 3.0 COVID-19 relief funds for the Cumberland County School System, which will be used for learning support and facility improvements
•$5,496.13 in additional revenue from the American Rescue Plan Homeless grant program to build a storage facility to house supplies for homeless students
•Move $2,000 from “other salaries and wages” in the ESSER 2.0 budget to “other charges” to provide for in-county travel for the county’s learning loss coordinator and ESSER bookkeeper
•Move $35,000 in the special education budget from part-time personnel to other salaries and wages, per instructions from the state of Tennessee
•Transfer $30,000 from software to contracted services to pay for a salary study for noncertified school personnel
•Transfer $28,625 from the county fund balance to building maintenance for maintenance work at the Election Commission, Milo Lemert Building and Emergency Medical Services building
•Transfer $946 from a restricted technology account for technology upgrades in the county clerk’s office
