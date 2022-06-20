Cumberland County is feeling the pain at the pump, as fuel prices have increased steadily over the past fiscal year.
Now, eyeing its next year’s budget, the county’s finance office asked members of the Cumberland County budget committee to estimate just how high prices might go.
“We need some guidance,” Jennifer Turner, deputy finance director, told the budget committee during its June 9 meeting. “That $2.75 a gallon and $3 a gallon is not going to get us very far … I don’t anticipate it getting any better.”
The county based its fuel budget for the year on an average price of $2.75 per gallon for gasoline and $3 for diesel. The county is able to purchase fuel without paying taxes charged to retail customers.
In July 2021, fuel was $2.28 per gallon for diesel and $2.26 per gallon for gasoline. The last load of fuel, purchased May 31, 2022, was $4.80 per gallon for diesel and $3.76 per gallon for gasoline.
Lower prices through the first half of the fiscal year kept overall fuel costs just at the estimated price per gallon, with a average price of $2.99 per gallon for diesel and $2.62 for gasoline.
The county purchased 150,461 gallons of diesel from July through the end of May and 164,534 gallons of gasoline at a cost of more than $882,000.
The school system purchases fuel for the county and is reimbursed by the county for its fuel usage. The school system is estimating an average cost of $4 per gallon.
“But even at $4 per gallon, our highest loads on May 6 for diesel was $4.89. Gas, we’d be under it right now, but they’re anticipating between $6 and $7 per gallon prices,” Turner said.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said, “I’d rather go too high than too low.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, agreed. “I think this is a number you don’t go low on. Because it’s not going to be spent if it’s not needed. But if you don’t budget it and you’re way off, then you have to amend the budget later.”
Commissioners batted around various prices to use for budget estimates, settling at $6.50 a gallon for diesel and $5.50 a gallon for gasoline.
Using year-to-date figures through May 31, the new estimated costs would cost up to $1.8 million, a nearly $1 million increase from 2021-’22.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, cautioned against “cranking the budget way up.”
Stone said, “We’ve got to pay for gas and diesel to do those sheriff’s cars and run those school buses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.