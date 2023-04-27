The Cumberland County Commission will move forward with more permanent repairs to stabilize the county’s historic courthouse and take on a renovation project for the building.
“When finished, our courthouse will be structurally sound,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said during the April 17 meeting of the commission. “But it will be in dire need of renovation — top to bottom, ya’ll.”
The commission voted to hire WJE Engineers and Architects, P.E. of Nashville and Upland Design Group of Crossville for the engineering and architectural work on the project. The county will advertise for bids for the construction work once plans and specifications are prepared.
Wilson said Upland Design and WJE were hired on an emergency basis last fall when it was determined two of the three large wooden trusses supporting the roof were damaged and the building at risk of collapse.
“[They] came in to help us and our county at a time of need,” Wilson said. “Our maintenance supervisor, John Doddroe, they all came together keeping our people safe.”
The county immediately closed the original 1905 portion of the facility, including the commission’s meeting room on the third floor and the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. The clerk’s office has since been permanently moved to 1760 S. Main St.
WJE was the second engineering firm to evaluate the courthouse after the first engineering firm determined the structure was more complex than they could safely work on. Wilson said WJE was competent in the field of structural analysis, particularly historic buildings, and had worked in Nashville following the 2020 Christmas Day bombing on 2nd Ave.
“They’re fully qualified,” Wilson said. “I’m impressed.”
The engineers have given the county a maximum price — no more than $444,000 for engineering work.
“That’s guaranteed,” Wilson said. “This is an anticipated cost savings.”
That gets the county the final studies, the design of a structural repair and monitoring of the repairs to the building.
Total cost of the repairs are estimated at $3 million to $4 million.
Upland Design would then take on the project for renovations of lighting, walls, windows and more.
Wilson said Upland Design had come to look at the problems with the trusses identified by county maintenance workers at no charge to the county.
“That was free,” he said.
The renovation project would include the large meeting room on the third floor and renovation of the second floor. Upland Design will charge $5,000 to work with WJE during the structural repairs and 7% of the renovation project cost for architectural services.
Renovations have been estimated at $2 million.
Wilson said it has been estimated six columns will be needed to support the roof structure.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett said the roof has dropped five inches in the large meeting room, underscoring the need for action by the county for a long-term repair.
“If you don’t do something, your roof is going to fall at some point — especially the dome structure with the clock tower,” Burnett said. “The engineering group is pretty impressive.”
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, agreed the commission needed to move forward.
“We need to get on top of it,” she said.
The commission unanimously approved hiring the two companies for professional services.
