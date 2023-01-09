A young Cumberland County man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, according to a preliminary investigation report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as Jared Kirkland, 20, no address listed on the report. The report states he was reported dead at the scene.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m.
The report states Kirkland was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado east on I-40 when he entered the exit ramp at the 322 mile marker at Peavine Rd.
The report states, “Vehicle left the roadway and over corrected. The vehicle rolled and struck a tree and then another, unoccupied vehicle. Driver was ejected.”
The vehicle came to rest on Hampton Inn property.
