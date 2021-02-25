A Cumberland County man was arrested Tuesday on a sealed grand jury indictment charging him in the November 2019 shooting death of Travis Allon Sinard of Crossville. The grand jury met on Monday.
Jude Rod Pennington, 42, 300 Ryan Rd., is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Sinard, 39, of Hood Dr., that occurred in the early dark hours of Nov. 14, 2019.
Pennington was formally served the indictment on Tuesday when he surrendered to authorities at the Justice Center. He was able to post a $500,000 bond on Wednesday. He is expected to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on March 15.
Reports at the time stated the two men exchanged shots in what was described as a domestic situation that escalated quickly into violence. The incident took place on Colby Circle in Ashmore Estates off Hwy. 127 N. in the Rinnie community.
Deputies responded to the residence of Cynthia Pennington shortly before 5 a.m. after she reported her ex-husband was ramming her vehicle with a Dodge pickup.
The officers found Pennington wounded in a pickup truck near the Hwy. 127 N. entrance into the subdivision. Pennington was quoted in a report at the time as telling the officer he had been shot and “was going to bleed to death.” He had been shot in the right shoulder and upper thigh.
Deputies found Sinard lying in the front yard of the residence on Colby Circle, shot in the right side of the head and in the hand, according to reports at the time.
Handguns were recovered at the scene and both men were flown to a regional trauma center. Pennington was released from the hospital later, but Sinard died from his head injury.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fatal shooting.
Sinard is the son of Dale Sinard of Maryville and Ruthie Sinard Lindell who now lives out of state. He was a metal fabricator, welder, auto-rebuild mechanic and worked in field service technology.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Sandy; stepfather, Doug; sons, Trevor Sinard and Asher Sinard; daughters, Adeline Sinard and Annamarie Sinard; brother, Marshall Sinard of Maryville; sister, Kristy Sinard Ott of Virginia Beach, VA; and stepsister, Lauren Dykes of Sanford, FL.
Pennington will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court for arraignment on March 15.
The family has been notified of the arrest.
